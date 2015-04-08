Red Wings take care of business against Hurricanes

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings did what was necessary to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but couldn’t control what happened elsewhere.

Forwards Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk had a goal and an assist each and Detroit rallied from a third-period deficit for a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings needed a win and a regulation loss by the Ottawa Senators against the Pittsburgh Penguins to clinch a playoff berth. But Ottawa rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime win.

Detroit is third in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Boston Bruins, who have a game in hand.

“Obviously, it’s a big two points,” Zetterberg said. “Ottawa won in overtime, three-point game there. We have to get our points when we can. It was a hard fought game tonight. It was nice to see us come through.”

Right winger Gustav Nyquist also scored for Detroit while goaltender Jimmy Howard made 30 saves.

The Red Wings trailed 2-1 after two periods.

The message in the Detroit dressing room in the second intermission was simple.

“We don’t have choice. We control our own destiny. We have to go out there and get points,” Howard said. “We found a way to do that tonight. I thought we showed a lot of character doing that.”

Said Zetterberg: “I knew if we kept going and playing in their end, we’d get opportunities. Howie played really, really well tonight, made some key, key saves there in the third so we knew if we got one, we’d probably get another one.”

It was Detroit’s final home game of the regular season.

Left winger Chris Terry had a goal and an assist and left winger Nathan Gerbe scored for Carolina. Center Victor Rask had two assists and goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 22 shots.

“We played hard tonight. We were ready to go. In the first period, we had to build our game,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “... If you don’t play hard against a good team, you might get embarrassed.”

Datsyuk gave the Red Wings the lead with 8:35 left when he scored from the slot after taking a pass off his skate from Zetterberg, who was behind the net. It was Datsyuk’s 25th goal of the season.

Detroit coach Mike Babcock plays Zetterberg and Datsyuk -- both natural centers -- together when the Red Wings are in a tight spot or need a win. Darren Helm was the third forward on the line.

“I was obviously excited to be back with Pavel. It’s been awhile. It’s good when we get an opportunity to play together to produce,” Zetterberg said. “I have to give a lot of credit to (Helm) being in front of the net on both of the goals. He really created a lot of space for us and gives us a lot of time.”

Peters is a former Detroit assistant coach, so he is quite familiar with the pair playing together.

“I’ve seen them together before,” Peters said. “I’ve seen how dangerous they can be. When I saw they would be together before the game, it unnerved me because they’re special when they are together. They are both special players individually, but when they’re together.”

Nyquist tied the game at 2, 1:56 into the third period with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle that slid between Khudobin’s pads. It was Nyquist’s 27th goal.

Zetterberg opened the scoring with a power-play goal, 1:29 into the second period. Left wide open in front of the net, he made a move and put a backhand shot under the crossbar for his 17th goal of the season.

But Gerbe tied it with 5:52 left in the second. He put in a loose puck from just inside the left circle. It was his 10th goal.

Terry gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with 2:50 left in the second period. He drove in the second rebound of the sequence for his 11th goal.

NOTES: Detroit was without LW Justin Abdelkader (hand), RW Erik Cole (upper body), RW Tomas Jurco (upper body) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion). ... Carolina played without C Riley Nash (concussion), D Rasmus Rissanen (knee) and D Jack Hillen (concussion). ... Carolina coach Bill Peters is a former Red Wings assistant coach. ... Hurricanes C Andrej Nestrasil is a former Red Wing. ... Carolina LW Nathan Gerbe is from Oxford, Mich., which is about 40 miles north of Detroit.