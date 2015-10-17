Hurricanes defeat Red Wings for first win of season

DETROIT -- The Carolina Hurricanes got their first win of the season and finally beat the Detroit Red Wings after outplaying them.

Right winger Kris Versteeg and center Eric Staal had a goal and two assists each to lead Carolina (1-3-0) to a 5-3 decision over the Detroit Red Wings (3-1-0) at Joe Louis Arena on Friday night.

In two games this season, the Hurricanes have outshot the Red Wings by a combined 83-39. The Hurricanes outshot the Red Wings 47-19, Oct. 10, but lost that game 4-3.

“We put the puck in the net this time,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said.

Left winger Brock McGinn got his first career goal, in his first NHL game, and had an assist, while defenseman Justin Faulk and left winger Chris Terry also scored for Carolina. Goaltender Cam Ward made 17 saves.

“In all of our games, we’ve been right there to win. ... We’ve been in every game so far. It’s nice to finally win one,” Versteeg said. “It’s great. Really rewarding. We should have gotten it before tonight. But it was a big win tonight.”

It was the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise second win in 20 games at Joe Louis Arena since 1990 (2-17-1).

Left winger Gustav Nyquist, center Riley Sheahan and right winger Teemu Pulkkinen scored for Detroit. Goaltender Jimmy Howard made 31 saves.

“Our guys know it, we weren’t good enough tonight. They had more jump than we had,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “Sometimes it comes down to schematic stuff, sometimes you’re playing well and it just doesn’t go your way. I thought tonight we didn’t win enough puck races, puck battles that it takes to win hockey games.”

Versteeg made it 4-2 with his first goal, 6:25 into the third period. He converted a one-timer from the slot. Terry got his goal with 6:54 left. It was his first goal. Pulkkinen scored with 6:54 remaining for his third goal.

McGinn scored 55 seconds into the game on his first NHL shift when he put in his own rebound on a 2-on-1 rush. His original shot came from the bottom of the left circle. The play was the result of a turnover in the neutral zone.

“You don’t ever expect to come into the league like that. But a lot of fun and a great game,” McGinn said.

He described the goal.

“The guy took away the passing lane so I just shot it and the puck came right back to me,” McGinn said.

Said Peters: “He’ll never forget that one, will he? Nice debut for him. Like I said, he wants to make it hard for us to send him back.”

McGinn was called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League Wednesday, after being one of the last cuts before the regular season began.

Faulk’s power-play goal made it 2-0, 3:07 into the second period with his second goal and Staal made it 3-0, 6:15 into the second period with his second goal. It was Staal’s first goal against Detroit in his 12-season NHL career.

The Red Wings cut the deficit to one in a minute and 12 seconds.

Nyquist got Detroit’s first goal with 5:58 left in the second period. He beat Ward with a wrist shot from the top inside edge of the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush. It was his second goal. Sheahan made it 3-2 with his first goal of the season with 4:46 remaining in the second period. He backhanded in a rebound.

“We’d kind of go in spurts. For us to be successful we got to be consistent, play all three periods the same way,” Sheahan said. “Tonight we kind of put our foot on the pedal and take it off and then put it on and take it off. It’s something we got to work on, being a little more consistent.”

NOTES: Detroit was without C Pavel Datsyuk (ankle), C Darren Helm (shoulder, concussion), D Dan DeKeyser (foot) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion-like symptoms). ... Carolina was missing D James Wisniewski (knee), C Riley Nash (shoulder) and LW Joakim Nordstrom (undisclosed). ... Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and Hurricanes coach Bill Peters are good friends. They were assistant coaches for Detroit during the 2011-12 season on Mike Babcock’s staff. ... Carolina recalled LW Brock McGinn and D Brett Pesce from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Wednesday. McGuinn made his NHL debut Friday. Pesce was scratched. ... C Joakim Andersson was scratched for the Red Wings, and Red Wings D Alexey Marchenko was sent to Grand Rapids of the AHL.