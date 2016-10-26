Larkin scores twice as Red Wings topple Hurricanes

DETROIT -- Forward Dylan Larkin owes his grandmother another goal, but the Detroit Red Wings will settle for what he gave them Tuesday night.

Larkin scored his first two goals of the season to lead Detroit to its fifth consecutive win, a 4-2 decision over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Larkin, who is from the Detroit-area suburb of Waterford, always scored goals in games in youth hockey after he had lunch with his grandmother, Alice Larkin, that day.

Larkin took his grandmother to lunch Tuesday and she was at the game that night. After Larkin scored his goals in the first period, Alice Larkin was interviewed on television and said she wanted a hat trick.

She also said that she gave him $5 per goal when he was growing up.

"I'm not going to take her money," Larkin said with a grin. "It was pretty cool that I was able to score when she was in the building. She did say she wanted three so I was one short."

Larkin led the Red Wings with 23 goals last season as a 19-year-old rookie but had not scored in 2016-17 until his breakaway goal with 8:09 left in the first period.

"It was a good feeling. I guess a sigh of relief," Larkin said.

Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist and left winger Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit (5-2-0). Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 29 saves. The Red Wings' last five-game winning streak was Jan. 13-27, 2015.

Detroit is also 4-0-0 at home this season.

"We want wins. So whether they're at home or on the road, we want wins," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "You want to do a good job obviously in your home building. There's certain advantages you have. But you also got to be able to win on the road."

Centers Jordan Staal and Victor Rask scored for Carolina (1-3-2). Goaltender Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.

The Hurricanes were down 3-0 in the first period.

"They were quicker than us early," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "That was obvious. They had a lot of odd-man rushes."

The Hurricanes appeared to cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the game but an apparent goal by Hurricanes left winger Teuvo Teravainen with 3:03 left was waved off because he deflected a shot in with a high stick.

Athanasiou gave Detroit a 4-2 lead with 2:56 left in the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle. It was Athanasiou's second goal of the season.

That was after Carolina scored twice in the second to pull within a goal.

Staal put the Hurricanes on the board 6:43 into the middle period when he capitalized on a two-on-none break after a turnover in his own zone by Red Wings center Frans Nielsen. Staal beat Mrazek high on the glove side for his third goal.

Rask made it 3-2 with 6:48 left in the second period. His shot from low in the left circle went in off of Mrazek for his fourth goal. It came four seconds after Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith returned to the ice after a holding penalty.

"We started moving, started making plays. We weren't really moving our feet," said Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk.

Vanek opened the scoring 4:53 into the game when he put a one-time shot from the slot through Ward's pads. It was Vanek's fourth goal.

Larkin's first goal of the season came on a breakaway. After taking a backhand pass out of the Detroit zone from left winger and captain Henrik Zetterberg, Larkin made a move and put a backhand shot under the crossbar.

Larkin's second goal occurred 4:04 later when his attempted pass from along the goal line to Ward's left deflected in off Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, who was sliding in an attempt to block the pass.

NOTE: Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader missed his second game with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Carolina F Jeff Skinner did not play because of an undisclosed injury. ... Hurricanes LW Andrej Nestrasil and RW Martin Frk, waived by the Red Wings, played on the fourth line Tuesday night with C Jay McClement. ... Carolina coach Bill Peters is a former assistant coach with the Red Wings. ... The Hurricanes played their sixth consecutive road game and have yet to play at home.