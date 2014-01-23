Preview: Hurricanes at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres attempt to halt their four-game winless streak when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Buffalo dropped a one-goal decision to Florida at home on Tuesday to fall to 0-2-2 since posting a 2-1 shootout victory over Washington on Jan. 12. Drew Stafford scored two goals and set up another but was unable to prevent the Sabres from suffering their fourth straight 4-3 loss.

Carolina withstood a one-day delay to post a 3-2 triumph at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Hurricanes were forced to wait almost 24 hours to face the Flyers as Tuesday’s scheduled contest was postponed due to a winter storm in the City of Brotherly Love. Jiri Tlusty scored with 6:10 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and lead Carolina to its second win in three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Carolina), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (21-19-9): Tuesday’s postponement wreaked havoc with Carolina’s entire week as it was forced to play back-to-back games in Philadelphia and Buffalo while having its home contest against Ottawa moved from Friday to Saturday. The Hurricanes could be without Patrick Dwyer on Thursday as the right wing suffered an upper-body injury in the second period at Philadelphia and did not return. Alexander Semin is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak during which he has tallied four times.

ABOUT THE SABRES (13-28-7): Buffalo made some roster moves Wednesday, recalling center Phil Varone from Rochester of the American Hockey League and assigning defenseman Brayden McNabb and center Kevin Porter to the Americans. The 23-year-old Varone, who has yet to make his NHL debut, is leading Rochester in scoring with 33 points in 38 games. Ryan Miller surrendered four tallies in his last outing for the first time since Nov. 19 against St. Louis, ending his streak of 17 straight games with three or fewer goals allowed.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes and Sabres are meeting for the first time this season as their game in Buffalo on Jan. 7 was postponed due to blizzard conditions. That contest was rescheduled for Feb. 25.

2. Sabres C Tyler Ennis has recorded two goals and four assists during his five-game point streak.

3. Carolina has earned at least one point in 24 of its 27 one-goal games (15-3-9).

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Hurricanes 2