Preview: Hurricanes at Sabres

After seeing limited duty during the Sochi Games, Ryan Miller and the NHL return to action on Tuesday as the Buffalo Sabres attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. Miller primarily served as the backup to Los Angeles Kings stud Jonathan Quick for the United States Olympic men’s hockey team, which fell in the bronze-medal game to Finland on Saturday. Buffalo defenseman Henrik Tallinder saw action in Sunday’s gold-medal contest while fellow Swede Jhonas Enroth should be well-rested.

Veteran Tuomo Ruutu notched an assist in the bronze-medal game for the Finns, but Carolina did not have a representative on either Team Canada or Sweden in Sunday’s tilt. Tuesday’s contest originally was set to be played on Jan. 7, but Mother Nature opted to coat western New York with a blizzard instead. Defenseman Andrej Sekera, who dressed for Slovakia at the Olympics, burned his former team with a goal and two assists in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 triumph over the Sabres on Jan. 23.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, SportSouth (Carolina), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-22-9): Alexander Semin entered the Olympic break on quite the tear, scoring twice against the Sabres as part of his eight-goal, three-assist stretch over the final 11 games. Semin looks to continue his torrid play while taking some of the sting out of Russia’s abrupt ouster from the Sochi Games. “It has been a long break, but we’re not that far removed,” captain Eric Staal told the team’s website. “The rust comes off a lot quicker here than a summer break.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-34-8): Miller, Enroth and Tallinder aren’t the only members of the team returning from the Winter Games as interim coach Ted Nolan and Zemgus Girgensons represented Latvia. “We had some pretty good leadership on that team so Zemgus being around that, being so young, I think (for) his growth, it’s almost like adding another year on to his experience,” Nolan said. The coach returned to Buffalo on Thursday following the Latvians’ 2-1 setback to Canada in the quarterfinal round.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina, which entered the break having won six of its last nine contests, is three points behind Detroit for the second and final wild-card playoff spot.

2. Buffalo RW Drew Stafford has collected six goals and three assists in the last seven games. He set up a tally in his last meeting with the Hurricanes.

3. Carolina is 4-0-1 in its last five trips to Buffalo and 8-1-2 in the last 11 overall meetings with the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Sabres 2