Preview: Hurricanes at Sabres

With their eyes on the No. 1 overall draft pick, the Buffalo Sabres can clinch last place in the NHL with a loss to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Buffalo has a four-point cushion over the Arizona Coyotes for the fewest points in the league, with the team finishing at the bottom guaranteed to get one of the top two selections in this year’s draft and a shot at prized prospect Connor McDavid.

While the Sabres were shut out for the 13th time in a 3-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday, Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout victory at home over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Hurricanes, who own the second-fewest wins in the Eastern Conference and are mired in the basement of the Metropolitan Division, kick off a three-game road trip before winding up the season with a home matchup against Detroit. The teams have split of pair of meetings this season - both in Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (29-38-11): Carolina has the fourth-fewest wins away from home in the league and was outscored 10-3 in back-to-back drubbings at the hands of Florida and Washington prior to Saturday’s victory. “For the most part this season, we’ve been pretty good here in our building,” captain Eric Staal said. “We need to keep improving, and now it’s the steps on the road that we need to get better at.” Jordan Staal snapped an 18-game goalless drought and registered his first multi-point game since Jan. 27.

ABOUT THE SABRES (22-49-8): Prior to getting blanked by the Islanders, Buffalo was in the midst of its best offensive stretch since the 2011-12 season, scoring at least three goals in six consecutive games. The power play has been a big part of the offensive upswing, converting on 9-of-33 chances in a 10-game stretch before failing on all four attempts Saturday. “The compete level is something you can’t ask for more,” coach Ted Nolan said. “They’re giving everything they have to give and we ask.”

OVERTIME

1. Eric Staal has 38 points in 39 games versus Buffalo.

2. Andrey Makarov made 33 saves in his NHL debut against the Islanders.

3. Carolina has won six of the last eight meetings between the teams.

PREDICTION: Sabres 4, Hurricanes 3