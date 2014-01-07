Hurricanes at Sabres, ppd.: Tuesday night’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and visiting Carolina Hurricanes was postponed due to blizzard conditions in Western New York.

The Sabres announced the cancellation at mid-afternoon Tuesday, citing “hazardous weather conditions” in Buffalo. The NHL and the Sabres said a makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

Two streaks were on the line entering the contest - Carolina has won four straight overall while Buffalo is riding a five-game home winning streak. It marked the first home cancellation for the Sabres since Dec. 6, 2000, against New Jersey - a game that was played the following night.

The Hurricanes are planning to stay in Buffalo overnight and fly back home Wednesday. Carolina will host Toronto on Thursday night while the Sabres are scheduled to face visiting Florida on Thursday.

The storm pushed back the return date for Buffalo defenseman Tyler Myers, who was suspended three games on Monday or an illegal hit to the head of New Jersey’s Dainius Zubrus. Myers will not be eligible to play until the Sabres play at Toronto on Jan. 15.