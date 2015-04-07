Sabres refuse to quit, hold off Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With little to play for, the Buffalo Sabres keep on fighting until the end.

The last-place Sabres jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night and held off a furious Carolina rally for a 4-3 victory.

“Guys are playing for jobs,” said Sabres center Tyler Ennis. “It’s a quality group of guys. We get along well, it’s a great group, a hard-working group. ... It kind of shows what kind of guy you are when things aren’t going your way and you’re still competing.”

Ennis, center Mikhail Grigorenko, right winger Brian Gionta and left winger Johan Larsson scored for Buffalo (23-49-8). Goaltender Anders Lindback was tested often, finishing with a career-best 48 saves in the victory.

It was a performance that was, at times, both dominant and shaky for the worst team in the NHL.

The Sabres opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period despite being outshot 23-12. That lead was extended to 4-0 in the second before being cut to 4-1 at the end of the third. Carolina spent a large majority of the final period in the Buffalo zone -- outshooting the Sabres 16-6 -- and came up just short in the end.

“That was a lot of rope-a-doping tonight,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “They’ve got some real skilled players.”

For all of Buffalo’s flaws, effort has not been an issue over this season’s final stretch -- and Monday was yet another example.

“When you’re out of the playoffs and you’re trying to lift that emotional level up, it’s quite a challenge and players have to challenge themselves,” Nolan said. “You can’t forget about the fact that you’re fighting for a job next year and all of those cliches. But the bottom line is you just want to make sure you compete and play an honest game.”

Right wingers Patrick Dwyer and Alexander Semin and center Eric Staal scored for the Hurricanes (29-38-11). Goalie Cam Ward made 21 saves.

“I think we’ve got to learn from tonight,” Carolina head coach Bill Peters said. “Tonight wasn’t good enough. Not a good enough effort on the road to win in the National Hockey League and you can’t give up four goals this time of year and expect to win.”

Grigorenko opened the scoring 5:41 into the game. The young Sabres center chipped a shot past the Carolina goaltender from inside the slot for his second goal of the year.

Gionta increased Buffalo’s lead just over nine minutes later. Following a giveaway by Carolina defenseman Brett Bellemore, Gionta skated in alone into the left circle and scored on a shot to the short side.

Larsson made it 3-0 just 1:18 into the second period. Ennis’ shot was deflected into the slot, and with Ward out of position, Larsson had an open opportunity for his sixth goal of the season.

Ennis made it 4-0 with 3:12 remaining in the second. Larsson found Ennis in the left circle with a cross-ice pass and the center made no mistake for his 20th goal of the season.

Dwyer got Carolina on the board with just under two minutes remaining in the second on a highlight-reel finish. Stationed in the right circle, Dwyer lifted a backhand shot into the top left corner of the net. It was his fifth goal of the year.

Semin made it 4-2 with a nifty goal of his own 2:31 into the third. On a 2-on-1 opportunity, Semin kept the puck and showed terrific patience before tucking a forehand deke inside the near post.

Staal cut Buffalo’s lead to one with 5:22 remaining. After a missed clearance by the Sabres, the Carolina captain scored his 23rd goal of the season by beating Lindback with a quick shot from the slot.

“You generate 50-plus shots, you get some looks there,” Peters said. “I think there was enough quality, just you can’t allow yourself to give up four and try and mount a comeback. It’s just not going to happen.”

NOTES: The Sabres scratched D Mike Weber, D Jerry D‘Amigo, C Tim Schaller, G Matt Hackett and G Chad Johnson. The team announced that Weber would undergo season-ending surgery later this week to treat his lower-body injury. Weber finishes with one goal, six assists and minus-22 rating in 64 games. ... The Hurricanes scratched D Ryan Murphy, C Riley Nash, D Jack Hillen and D Rasmus Rissanen. ... This was the teams’ third and final meeting of the season. They split the previous two games.