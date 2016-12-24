Islanders, Greiss nearly shut out Sabres in win

NEW YORK -- The first 10,000 fans entering Barclays Center on Friday night received a giveaway -- a bobblehead doll of Long Island-raised actor Ralph Macchio wearing a New York Islanders jersey and striking his character's wounded one-legged pose at the end of "The Karate Kid" -- that served as an appropriate symbol of the New York Islanders' uphill path in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

But for one night, at least, the Islanders were far more Cobra Kai than hobbled underdog.

Thomas Greiss stopped every shot he faced except the last one and five different players scored a goal apiece as the Islanders routed the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1, in the final game for both teams before the NHL's three-day holiday break.

The win was the second in a row for the Islanders (13-14-6) and ensured they would not enter the holiday break alone in the Eastern Conference basement. Eight players have scored at least one goal in the last two games for New York, which beat the Boston Bruins, 4-2, on Tuesday.

"I think the biggest thing is when we get contributions from different guys, we're successful," said Islanders center Ryan Strome, who scored the first of New York's two second period goals. "We've kind of had a steady flow in our lineups now the last couple games. We're starting to get a little chemistry, so it's nice to get rolling and get a couple guys on the scoreboard, myself included. It feels good."

Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring in the first for the Islanders, who received a power-play goal from John Tavares in the final minute of the second and insurance scores from Andrew Ladd and Calvin De Haan in the third as New York scored more than three goals for just the eighth time this season.

"One of the more complete games I think we've played," Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said.

The Islanders will need plenty such efforts if they are to find some consistency and contend for their third straight playoff berth. New York is 12 points behind the wild card co-leaders, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals.

"I think day-by-day, (it) might get a little overwhelming looking at the bigger picture," Ladd said. "At this point, it's get ready for practice or get ready for the next game or whatever's in front of you at that time."

The Islanders' current winning streak was preceded by a five-game skid (0-4-1), which in turn came after a six-game stretch in which they went 5-0-1 with wins over a quintet of teams currently in playoff position.

"We strung a good set of wins there," Ladd said. "So we know it's possible in here and we have the right guys to do it. That needs to happen again."

The Islanders' co-tenants in the Eastern cellar over the holiday weekend will be the Sabres (12-13-8), who have scored just six goals in dropping four straight games (0-2-2). The regulation defeat was the second in as many nights for Buffalo, which fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1, on Thursday.

"We looked like a tired team the last two games," Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. "I think the break comes at a good time for us."

The Sabres barely threatened against Greiss, who stopped the first 28 shots he faced before Zemgus Girgensons scored with 1:03 left in the game.

"The 'D' was amazing," said Greiss, who spoke a few feet away from an autographed Macchio bobblehead sitting next to the big-screen TV in the Islanders' locker room "They played a great game in front of me and made my life easy."

Goalie Anders Nilsson made 27 saves for the Sabres, who are eight points behind the third-place Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo has missed the playoffs the last five seasons.

"Start to finish tonight, we just couldn't generate anything," Sabres right winger Brian Gionta said. "We've got to do a better job of figuring out what type of team we're going to be and play that way every night."

NOTES: The Islanders scratched C Casey Cizikas (upper body), who missed his fourth straight game, as well as G Jean-Francois Berube and RW Stephen Gionta, the latter of whom was signed to a two-way deal on Wednesday and recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. ... Islanders G Thomas Greiss was seeking the fifth shutout of his career and his first since Dec. 13, 2015. ... The Sabres scratched D Cody Franson, who missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury, as well as LW Nicholas Deslauriers. ... Sabres RW Kyle Okposo, who spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Islanders before signing with Buffalo in July, received a warm ovation during a video tribute that aired in the first period.