Preview: Hurricanes at Senators

The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to halt a four-game slide on the road when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Carolina is 0-3-1 away from home since posting a 2-1 shootout victory at New Jersey on Dec. 23 - its only road triumph in its last nine tries (1-7-1). The Hurricanes look to rebound from a 3-0 loss to Vancouver on Friday in which they registered 28 shots but were unable to solve Ryan Miller, ending their four-game home winning streak.

Ottawa ended its four-game slide against Montreal on Thursday as Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a goal and set up another in a 4-1 home victory. The win was just the second in six overall games (2-3-1) for the Senators, who began a stretch during which they play 12 of 15 at Canadian Tire Centre. That string includes another visit by the Hurricanes on Feb. 18 for the second contest of the three-game season series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, CITY, TVA2 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-25-5): Carolina was a perfect 2-for-2 while short-handed on Friday, extending its run of consecutive successful penalty kills to 30. The Hurricanes have gone 12 straight games without allowing a power-play goal. Captain Eric Staal is glad to have a chance to bounce back from Friday’s disappointing effort. “I think it’s important for us (on Saturday) to show a little fight, a little response,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to elevate and make some plays.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (18-17-8): Craig Anderson has turned his season around after getting off to a rough start. The 33-year-old has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of his last 10 appearances after surrendering three or more in nine of his previous 10 outings. Ottawa hopes to continue its recent strong starts as it has outscored opponents 7-3 in the first period over the last three games.

OVERTIME

1. Senators RW Bobby Ryan is riding a four-game point streak during which he has recorded a goal and four assists.

2. Carolina Ds Ron Hainsey (six) and Justin Faulk (three) combined to register nearly a third of their team’s 28 shots on goal Friday.

3. Hurricanes RW Jeff Skinner needs three assists to reach 100 for his career and is two games shy of 300 played in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Hurricanes 1