Goalie Khudobin helps Hurricanes stop Senators

OTTAWA -- Forward Nathan Gerbe scored the winner and defenseman Tim Gleason received the fireman’s helmet for being the hardest worker, but the star on Saturday night was Carolina Hurricanes goalie Anton Khudobin.

Especially if the Ottawa Senators were voting.

Khudobin, who entered the night with a 4-0 career record against Ottawa, stopped 30 shots as the Hurricanes defeated the Senators 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Gerbe’s tiebreaker with 5:41 left improved Carolina’s record to 15-25-5. The Senators fell to 18-18-8.

“Their goalie stole one for them,” Senators winger Mike Hoffman said. “He played well and robbed us.”

Khudobin, who lost his first 10 games of the season, has now won four in a row.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Senators

“I’ve been a little frustrated and stuff like that,” he said. “Right now, I‘m just more relaxed and not thinking about anything. Just stop the pucks.”

Center Brad Malone and defenseman Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes. The Senators got goals from defenseman Cody Ceci and winger Mark Stone.

“I think we’ve been playing really good hockey the last month and half, two months,” Gerbe said. “Unfortunately, our record doesn’t show that. We know we can compete with a lot of teams in this league.”

Goaltender Craig Anderson made 25 saves for the Senators, who blew a chance to take advantage of a team that had played the night before.

“Any game you lose it hurts, but especially when a goalie comes in and plays the way he does,” Stone said. “It’s frustrating for us not to be able to find ways to score goals. We had a lot of good chances, but we weren’t able to get those type of rebound goals we need to get.”

Malone scored his second goal of the season in the last minute of the opening period and Ceci notched his third at 4:19 of the second to set the stage for the third period.

Stone’s 11th goal at one minute of the final period put the home team in front, but Faulk scored his eighth of the season on a seeing-eye slap shot at 2:21. Gerbe settled matters with his fourth goal of the season.

”I would chalk this one up to bad luck,“ Anderson said. ”We did everything we possibly could to win the game. We hit the post four or five times, played in their end most of the night, and they get two lucky ones in the third. When things aren’t going your way, they don’t go your way.

”The second one, it hits (Senators defenseman) Patrick Wiercioch and it’s going two feet wide, and it turns and curls back in. It was just one of those things where it was like like someone had a remote control on the puck.

“The third one, coming through a little bit of traffic, it hits (Senators center Jean-Gabriel) Pageau and changes, goes about two feet higher than it was supposed to. Lucky bounces, bad luck. We didn’t get those bounces and they got them tonight.”

The Hurricanes were coming off a 3-0 loss at home to Vancouver on Friday.

“Two games in two nights, it’s tough to get in late, but everybody is doing it,” Gleason said. “We came prepared and we came out with the win tonight.”

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson bemoaned the team’s ability to score.

“I had enough opportunities to make a season today,” said Karlsson, who finished with six shots on goal and took five others that either went wide or were blocked. “We did enough things to win this one. We’ve just got to find a way to put it in the white net instead of the black, and the post and everything.”

The Hurricanes’ next game is Monday in Toronto. The Senators take the road for a game on Tuesday in New York against the Rangers.

NOTES: Senators G Craig Anderson played the 400th game of his career. The milestone isn’t one he always knew he’d reach. “Not when I was playing 15 games a year,” Anderson said. “It would have taken a lot of years.” ... Hurricanes RW Alexander Semin was scratched for the 12th time this season. Semin, who has one goal in 26 games, is on the Carolina books for the next three years, at $7 million per season. ... Senators D Chris Phillips was a healthy scratch for the seventh time this season. Senators also put LW Colin Greening in the press box for the 24th time. ... Hurricanes D John-Michael Liles was a healthy scratch for the 11th time.