Turris, Senators edge Hurricanes in overtime

OTTAWA -- Kyle Turris is becoming a regular overtime hero.

For the second time this season, the Turris scored the winning goal in the extra five-minute session, giving the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night.

Turris also scored the overtime winner in the Senators' first game of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The center now has five regular-season OT winners in his career and two more in the playoffs.

"I'm just trying to get opportunities, in regulation and overtime," said Turris. "Just trying to find ways to get open."

Turris took a pass from defenseman Erik Karlsson and, using Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin as a screen, beat goalie Cam Ward over his glove side form the left wing faceoff circle.

"That's what I like to do," said Turris. "I've used that shot a few times before. It's tough for a goalie to see through guys' legs. I've got so much speed (there) the gap's a little loose, so it gives me time to shoot it."

Asked if his goalie couldn't see the shot, Hurricanes coach Bill Peters replied: "I've got to look at it. I haven't seen it other than live. It looked like a situation where maybe you can get stick on puck. I don't know where our guy had his stick, but hopefully it was out in front of him, causing a little bit of havoc on the shot.

"If it's not," added Peters, "then we've got an issue there."

Defenseman Dion Phaneuf scored his first of the season in the opening period for Ottawa (6-3-0) while Slavin also had his first for Carolina (2-4-3).

Senators goalie Craig Anderson continued his exceptional play under trying circumstances, making 32 saves for the win. Anderson, whose wife Nicolle was recently diagnosed with cancer, has now stopped 91 of 92 shots over his last three games.

"It's beyond words, the way that he's playing right now, with what he's going through," said Phaneuf. "It's incredible. He's an inspiration to all of us, I will tell you that. He's been incredible, and I think not only the way that he's stopping the puck, but just his strength and courage. It's something that has definitely touched our room. He's an inspiration to us and we're playing for him and his wife Nicholle."

The Senators lost winger Mark Stone to an upper body injury in the second period. Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said it didn't appear to be "bad" but Stone would need some work done.

The Hurricanes, who have played seven of their first nine games on the road, jumped out to a quick start when Slavin cut through the middle of the ice and, in alone, beat Anderson with a high backhander. Phaneuf tied the game with a slap shot from the point that went over Ward's glove hand at the 13:18 mark.

From there, the goalies stole the show.

Ward finished with 30 saves with most of his work coming later on. The Hurricanes outshot Ottawa 16-5 in the first period but had the tables turned on them as the Senators held a 15-6 margin in the second.

"I thought we came out strong," said Hurricanes center Jordan Staal. "I thought it was a pretty solid road game. There weren't any crazy mistakes and we didn't give them too much.

"We've been fluctuating up and down, good games and bad, and tonight was a solid effort. We may not have got the result but we definitely played the way we want to play. We were tight on our forecheck and in the neutral zone tight on guys and causing turnovers. I thought we could have buried a few. We had a lot of chances, but there were a few good things out there."

The Senators expected to start slow after flying home Monday from Edmonton at the end of a three-game road trip to Western Canada.

"It's that dreaded, coming back from a road trip (game at home)," said Boucher. "What I liked is the guys didn't want to let it slide, and they really built it up.

"We know when you have an extremely high emotional moment you've got the anti-climax that's going to come, either the next day, two days after, three days after ... it's going to climax, anti-climax. That's the emotional part of the game. We were hoping it was going to come tomorrow, but there was a big part today.

"I was so impressed today how the players battled to get that emotion back in every possible way."

Ottawa is in action next when the Vancouver Canucks visit Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The Hurricanes play in Nashville on Saturday.

NOTES: Hurricanes D Ryan Murphy made his season debut after missing the first eight games with a lower body injury. ... Hurricanes LW Bryan Bickell was a healthy scratch for the second game. Bickell played junior hockey in Ottawa. ... Hurricanes D Klas Dahlbeck was a healthy scratch for the third game. ... Hurricanes D Jakub Nakladal was a healthy scratch for the fifth game. ... Senators rookie D Thomas Chabot was a healthy scratch for the eighth time. Chabot is expected to be sent back to his junior team later this week. ... Senators G Matt O'Connor was also a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. With G Andrew Hammond sidelined by a groin injury, G Chris Driedger was the backup to starting G Craig Anderson for the second game in a row.