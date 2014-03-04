Preview: Hurricanes at Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to halt five-game losing streak when they wrap up their road trip against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. After falling to Montreal just before the Winter Olympics, Carolina returned from the break to drop the first four contests of its five-game trek. The Hurricanes’ skid continued Sunday as they allowed the first five goals in a 5-3 loss at Anaheim.

San Jose returns home from a 2-1-0 road trip that concluded with a 4-2 triumph at New Jersey on Sunday. Rookie Matt Nieto snapped a tie early in the third period and Patrick Marleau registered a goal and an assist as the Sharks won for the fourth time in five overall contests. Carolina posted a 5-3 home victory over San Jose on Dec. 6, scoring four goals in the third period - including rookie Elias Lindholm’s tiebreaking tally with six minutes remaining.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-26-9): Andrej Sekera enters Tuesday’s contest with a four-game point streak during which he has recorded two goals and two assists. The 27-year-old defenseman is enjoying the best season of his eight-year career with highs of 11 tallies and 36 points. Sekera is one assist shy of his career best of 26 set in 2010-11 while with Buffalo.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (39-17-6): Raffi Torres has provided a spark since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during the preseason, scoring three goals in his first two games of the campaign. Logan Couture also has come back strong from a 16-game absence due to a hand injury, netting three tallies in as many contests. Captain Joe Thornton has 1,177 career points, two behind Sergei Fedorov for 47th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina and San Jose are meeting more than once in a season for the first time since 2001-02.

2. The Hurricanes registered 52 shots on goal in Sunday’s loss, a franchise high for a road game.

3. The Sharks are beginning a four-game homestand that also sees Pittsburgh, Montreal and Toronto pay visits to SAP Center.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Hurricanes 1