Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2 (OT)
#Intel
March 5, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hurricanes 3, Sharks 2 (OT): Defenseman Jay Harrison converted a cross-crease backhand pass from rookie Elias Lindholm at 4:18 of overtime as visiting Carolina halted its five-game losing streak.

Lindholm and Jiri Tlusty also scored for the Hurricanes, who salvaged the finale of their five-game road trip (1-4-0). Blue-liner Andrej Sekera extended his point streak to five contests with a pair of assists and Anton Khudobin turned aside 35 shots.

Martin Havlat and Brent Burns tallied for the Sharks, who were swept of the two-game season series. Alex Stalock finished with 32 saves.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead with 7:53 remaining in the first period as Tlusty slipped a backhander between Stalock’s pads on a short breakaway. The advantage lasted only 58 seconds as Havlat buried a loose puck in the slot after Tyler Kennedy’s shot from along the right-wing boards was blocked.

Burns beat Khudobin from the left hash marks with 28 seconds left in the session following a turnover to put San Jose ahead. But Hurricanes captain Eric Staal made a pass from behind the net to Lindholm, who drilled the puck past Stalock 4:16 into the second to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Prior to the game, the Hurricanes agreed to terms with Khudobin on a two-year contract worth $4.5 million. ... San Jose LW Raffi Torres registered an assist, giving him four points (three goals) in three games since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during the preseason. ... Sekera’s two assists gave him a career-high 27 on the season, eclipsing his previous best set in 2010-11 while with Buffalo.

