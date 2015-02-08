Hurricanes follow bouncing puck to 5-4 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- All the Carolina Hurricanes needed was a good bounce Saturday night and it added up to a 5-4 win.

Carolina defenseman Andrej Sekera got credit for his second goal of the season at 15:09 of the third period when his shot caromed in off defenseman Brenden Dillon’s skate to allow the Hurricanes to beat the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

“Obviously, we got a great bounce on the game-winner,” Carolina center Eric Staal said. “We were jumping on pucks and giving ourselves a lot of chances.”

Hurricanes center Victor Rask scored into an empty net at 18:50 before Sharks left winger Patrick Marleau narrowed the lead to one again with his 11th goal of the season with 54.3 left.

But that was the last answer the hosts had on a night in which they were poor for two periods before briefly rallying in the third.

“We weren’t very sharp in the first two periods but came alive in the third,” Sharks center Logan Couture said. “The fourth one was kind of unlucky and we just couldn’t tie it up.”

For Carolina, it was the perfect way to cap a four-game road trip.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Sharks

“We were playing well and we got off to a real good start,” center Elias Lindholm said. “We had a two-goal lead against Anaheim and I thought we were back on our heels a little too much. This time we came back and got the goal.”

The Sharks scored twice in the span of 82 seconds early in the third period to rally from a 3-1 deficit after two.

Left winger Tomas Hertl scored his 10th goal of the season and second of the night by backhanding a puck in close against Carolina goalie Cam Ward after defenseman Scott Hannan cut loose with a blast from the blue line at 2:27.

Couture tied it for San Jose on a turnaround shot from the top of the right circle that beat Ward, who was screened by Marleau at 3:49.

But Carolina took over from there.

“We skated as well as we have at any time since the All-Star break and that’s a good sign we’ve got our legs back,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said.

Carolina bumped its lead to two goals early in the second period. Center Andrej Nestrasil split San Jose forwards James Sheppard and Hertl on the way to beating goalie Antti Niemi at 5:33.

The Sharks answered at 8:26 when rookie center Chris Tierney outmuscled Carolina defenseman John-Michael Liles behind the Hurricanes net and fed Hertl in front for his ninth goal of the season.

Carolina struck back in short order on the power play to halt San Jose’s momentum.

Just 34 seconds into a hook by right winger Matt Nieto, Carolina’s Lindholm scored his 10th goal of the season by wristing a shot between the legs of rookie defenseman Mirco Mueller, who set an inadvertent screen on Niemi at 10:13.

“We were ready to go,” Staal said. “We were aggressive in their end and our first period was solid. They pushed back, but we were able to fend them off. I thought we stayed with it.”

Carolina scored the only goal of a first period it dominated in terms of territorial play and in shots (14-9).

Left winger Jiri Tlusty’s shot from the right point tipped off a stick and went wide of the net. But Staal beat Dillon to the hard carom and snuck his 17th goal of the season inside the post as Niemi failed to slide his left skate over in time at 19:02.

The Sharks were playing without top defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who was said to have an upper-body injury. Vlasic particpated in the morning skate.

“It was tough to find out at the last minute,” Hannan said. “He’s a tough guy to replace.”

NOTES: Carolina coach Bill Peters said D Ryan Murphy will undergo an MRI exam on Monday in Raleigh, N.C., for a lower-body injury. D Brett Bellemore stepped onto the Hurricanes’ blue line on Saturday in place of Murphy. ... San Jose RW Tye McGinn (upper body), D Justin Braun (left hand), RW Tommy Wingels (left hand), RW Mike Brown (broken right fibula) and RW Raffi Torres (right knee) remain out. ... The Hurricanes host Anaheim on Thursday before playing twice more on the road. ... The Sharks continue their three-game homestand by hosting Calgary on Monday. ... San Jose LW John Scott and RW Tyler Kennedy were healthy scratches. C Riley Nash and LW Chris Terry did not dress for Carolina.