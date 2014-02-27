Preview: Hurricanes at Stars

The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to post a rare victory in Dallas as they continue their five-game road trip against the well-rested Stars on Thursday. Carolina has lost each of its last five visits to the Lone Star State and has not recorded a regulation win at Dallas since February 1996, when the franchise was known as the Hartford Whalers. The Hurricanes began their trek with a 3-2 loss at Buffalo on Tuesday as Sabres defenseman Christian Ehrhoff scored his second goal of the game with 44 seconds remaining in the third period.

Dallas returns from the Olympic break to resume its four-game homestand, which began with a 2-1 triumph over Phoenix on Feb. 8. Veteran Ray Whitney and rookie Valeri Nichushkin scored while Kari Lehtonen came within 16 seconds of a shutout as the Stars extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2) and improved to 6-1-2 in their last nine. Dallas is 9-0-1 in its last 10 home meetings with Carolina.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (26-23-9): Cam Ward returned from a lower-body injury Tuesday, making 15 saves in his first start since Dec. 31. “I thought he battled, I thought he competed hard and made some real good saves when he needed to,” said captain Eric Staal, who scored one of Carolina’s two goals. The tally halted Staal’s five-game drought. The Hurricanes complete their road trip in California, where they will face Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose before returning home to take on the New York Rangers on March 7.

ABOUT THE STARS (27-21-10): Two of Dallas’ three Olympians came home with hardware as captain Jamie Benn won the gold medal with Team Canada and Lehtonen captured bronze with Finland. Coach Lindy Ruff also earned gold as an assistant to Detroit’s Mike Babcock, but Nichushkin returned empty-handed after playing for host Russia. Benn scored the lone goal in Canada’s 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States.

OVERTIME

1. Benn is riding an eight-game home point streak during which he has registered six goals and seven assists.

2. Nichushkin has scored in two straight games after recording a total of two goals in his previous 12 contests.

3. Carolina LW Nathan Gerbe is two points shy of 100 for his NHL career.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Hurricanes 1