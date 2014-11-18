Preview: Hurricanes at Stars

The Dallas Stars came into the season believing they’d have no trouble scoring goals. Nearly a fifth of the way into the campaign, the Stars are in the middle of the pack on offense - and near the bottom in defense - as they look to bounce back Tuesday night against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. The Stars held tough with the Chicago Blackhawks for two periods, but unravelled in the third as they coughed up four goals en route to their ninth loss in 11 games.

A date with the Hurricanes could be exactly what Dallas needs to get back on track in its own end, where it comes into the week ranked 28th in goals against per game (3.3). Carolina is third-to-last in offense (2.2 goals per game) and is coming off an uninspired effort in a 2-0 home loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. The Hurricanes come in having dropped three in a row, and have scored just twice over that stretch since winning five of six.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SPSO (Carolina), FS-SW (Dallas)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (5-9-3): Fans looking for a place to lay blame for Carolina’s poor start have found forward Alexander Semin to be a suitable lightning rod. The 30-year-old is still searching for his first goal of the season, having recorded just five assists through 13 games of a campaign that will see him earn $7 million. Semin missed the game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury, the latest in a string of disappointments that includes being a healthy scratch and seeing his overall ice time cut nearly three minutes from last season.

ABOUT THE STARS (6-8-4): Dallas is desperate to turn things around at home, where it has gone just 1-4-4 to open the season. The players know what they need to do - and aren’t content to rely on coach Lindy Ruff simply shuffling the lines and hoping for the best. “I think there’s something to be said for shifting things up and putting the onus on the individuals,” defenseman Alex Goligoski told the Dallas Morning News. “Concentrate on getting your own game in order. It doesn’t matter who you are playing with.”

OVERTIME

1. The home team has won eight of the last 10 meetings, including both last season.

2. Tuesday marks the opener of a five-game trek for the Hurricanes, who are 1-6-2 on the road.

3. Semin has three goals and three assists in seven career games against the Stars.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Hurricanes 2