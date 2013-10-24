Preview: Hurricanes at Wild

The Carolina Hurricanes have won their last three away games as they enter the western stretch of their four-game road trip. Carolina visits the Minnesota Wild on Thursday looking for its first victory against a Western Conference opponent. The Hurricanes have gone 0-1-3 against the West, losing once in overtime and twice in shootouts - but those three contests were played at home.

The Wild have yet to lose in regulation at home, going 3-0-2 at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota skated to a 2-0 victory over Nashville behind Josh Harding, who has fared well in replacing injured goaltender Niklas Backstrom. The latter has backed up Harding for the last three games and looks ready to return from a strained knee at some point this week - possibly on Thursday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth, Fox Sports North

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-2-3): Carolina rookie Elias Lindholm has missed four games with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Jeff Skinner leads the team with nine points and captain Eric Staal is riding a four-game point streak to raise his season total to seven. Staal had two assists to set up Jiri Tlusty’s first two goals of the season in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the New York Islanders.

ABOUT THE WILD (4-3-3): Defenseman Jonas Brodin was hit in the face with a puck during the first period of Tuesday’s game and is out indefinitely with a broken cheekbone. With six points in the first 10 contests, Brodin’s production from the point will be missed by a Minnesota squad that is averaging slightly over two goals per game. Charlie Coyle was on the ice in non-game action on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a knee injury, suggesting he is closer to returning than originally thought.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

2. Minnesota has scored 10 power-play goals in 40 opportunities, but the Wild have also allowed 10 in 39 short-handed chances.

3. Carolina has won the last four meetings between the teams.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Wild 2