Preview: Hurricanes at Wild

The Minnesota Wild were in freefall while suffering six straight defeats and owned the third-least points in the Western Conference a month ago. The Wild lost in regulation just once in 12 games since while the addition of goalie Devan Dubnyk and their improved play on both ends of the ice has pulled them within two points of playoff position as they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Minnesota allowed nine goals in the last eight games and can extend its point streak to 10 games.

Dubnyk gave up one or fewer goals in seven of his 12 outings since being acquired from Arizona and the Wild has surrendered 26 or fewer shots in eight of those contests. Minnesota won’t be able to cruise against the Hurricanes, who have lost in regulation only four times in the last 16 games (9-4-3). Carolina is second-to-last in the league in scoring, but has played the top teams tough all season despite being out of contention in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, FSN North and FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (19-27-7): Carolina outshot Anaheim 36-17 in a 2-1 loss at home Thursday after collecting two wins and an overtime defeat during a trip out West. “We were well-rested and I thought our jump was good,” captain Eric Staal told reporters. “We had enough offensive chances to score. We just didn’t score.” Staal has posted 32 points, tying All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk for the team lead in scoring, and Jeff Skinner snapped a 10-game goal drought against Anaheim with his 11th of the season.

ABOUT THE WILD (27-20-7): Minnesota has capitalized on Dubnyk’s play and better defensive focus overall while its penalty-killing unit has been perfect over the last eight games (22-for-22). Jason Pominville scored in each of the last three games and is tied with Zach Parise (team-best 22 goals) for the club lead in points with 41. Captain Mikko Koivu recorded seven points in his last five games while All Star defenseman Ryan Suter has three in the past three and is second in the league in average ice time at 29:17.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes have killed off 46-of-48 power plays since Dec. 21 and stand second in the league at 87.3 percent overall.

2. Minnesota LW Stephane Veilleux was in the lineup Thursday for his 500th career NHL game and first since Nov. 11.

3. Carolina D Ron Hainsey is doubtful for Saturday due to flu-like symptoms and D Michal Jordan was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Hurricanes 1