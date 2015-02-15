Wild stay hot, beat Hurricanes

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild got some so-called “puck luck” Saturday night to emerge with another two points.

Right wing Thomas Vanek had his first multi-goal game for Minnesota and the Wild held off the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3.

Center Jordan Schroeder, defenseman Nate Prosser and center Erik Haula also scored for Minnesota. Left wing Zach Parise added an empty-netter.

Aided by some fortunate bounces in the third period, Minnesota won for the eighth time in its last nine games, and tied a franchise record by earning a point in its 10th straight game.

“Every point right now is so valuable,” Schroeder said. “If we can just continue to keep climbing and keep gaining points each and every game that’s how you make it to the playoffs.”

Minnesota began the day two points behind Calgary for the final playoff position in the Western Conference.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves -- including one while in a sitting position -- and improved to 10-1-1 since being acquired Jan. 14 from Arizona.

Carolina got goals from center Andrej Nestrasil, left wing Jeff Skinner and center Elias Lindholm. Making his first start against the team that drafted him in 2004, goaltender Anton Khudobin made 18 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Wild

Leading 4-3 after two periods, Haula got a couple of fortunate bounces early in the final frame to give the Wild some breathing room.

Center Kyle Brodziak carried down the right boards and tried to center to Haula coming down the slot. The puck deflected off the stick of defenseman Justin Faulk and off the skate off Haula before fluttering into the Hurricanes net.

“It was a very bizarre game. That’s as bad as we’ve played in a long time,” said Carolina coach Bill Peters.

“I thought the first period was good and then we got a little sloppy. And again we played a little bit better in the third but overall it’s just a good two points again for us,” said Vanek.

He gave the Wild a 2-0 lead before the game was nine minutes old.

First, Vanek, wide open in the right circle, buried a cross-crease pass from center Mikael Granlund at 1:15. Seven minutes later a pass across the crease from Fontaine found Vanek behind defenseman John-Michael Liles for a quick shot that went off the toe of Khudobin sliding across the crease and into the net.

Vanek, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million free-agent contract last summer, has 12 goals, tied for third-most on the team.

Minnesota has scored first in eight of its last nine games and 10 in its last 13, moving to 23-5-3 when scoring first, including 10 straight wins.

Schroeder made it 3-0 at 15:31, beating Khudobin with a wrist shot from the right circle after skating into the Carolina zone 1-on-3.

“Not enough guys showed up on time, too many passengers,” Peters said.

Nestrasil cut the Carolina deficit to 3-1 with 10.8 seconds to go in the first period, poking in a rebound of a backhand from center Jay McClement.

Prosser made it 4-1 early in the second, when, alone in the right circle, he converted a cross-ice pass from Vanek.

“We just didn’t start on time. Four goals in the first 22 minutes that’s hard to come back,” Nestrasil said. “They’re a very good defensive team. They should be winning here with three or four goals and they scored six.”

Four minutes later, it was 4-3 after the Hurricanes scored twice in 90 seconds.

After a Minnesota turnover at its blue line, Skinner one-timed a pass from center Jordan Staal to make it 4-2. Then, Faulk took a harmless looking wrist shot from the right point into traffic. However, Lindholm redirecting the puck en route to the back of the net, silencing the capacity crowd.

“I think we were kind of hoping, waiting, combination of both for the fourth and fifth goal,” Vanek said. “That’s a team that plays pretty loose over there and has some skill. They showed they can come back. We hung on, which is important.”

Despite good pressure, the Hurricanes had just three shots during a four-minute power play later in the period.

Minnesota has killed off 25 straight penalties since the All-Star break.

NOTES: This was the first meeting between the teams since Nov. 9, 2013. ... Wild G Darcy Kuemper backed up Devan Dubnyk. Kuemper, who struggled as the team’s primary goaltender earlier this season, returned last Sunday from a stint in AHL Iowa. Coach Mike Yeo said Minnesota plans to primarily play Dubnyk for now with Kuemper and Niklas Backstrom rotating as backup. ... Hurricanes D Michal Jordan, recalled Friday from AHL Charlotte, participated in his first NHL game since Dec. 31. He played 16 games earlier this season before being sent down Jan. 8. ... D Justin Faulk is from nearby South St. Paul, Minn., and played a key role in helping the University of Minnesota-Duluth win the 2011 NCAA title. He leads Carolina with 22 assists. ... Wild RW Nino Niederreiter played his 200th NHL game. He has 32 career goals. ... Carolina is at Ottawa Monday.