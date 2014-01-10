Preview: Islanders at Avalanche

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their seven-game homestand Friday, when they welcome the New York Islanders to the Pepsi Center. Colorado improved to 4-1-1 on its home stretch with a 4-3 overtime triumph over Ottawa on Wednesday. Defenseman Tyson Barrie helped set up Paul Stastny’s tying goal with 2:20 remaining in the third period before scoring 33 seconds into the extra session.

New York continues its six-game road trip which began Tuesday with a 5-3 victory in Toronto. Michael Grabner recorded a goal and an assist while captain John Tavares set up three tallies as the Islanders extended their road winning streak to five games. New York has exploded offensively over its last two games, scoring a total of 12 goals while allowing six.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (16-22-7): New York has two players in Tavares and Thomas Vanek riding lengthy point streaks. Tavares has recorded seven goals and nine assists during his seven-game run while Vanek has collected five tallies and 10 assists on his career-best 10-game streak. The Islanders’ power play has been clicking of late as the team has scored nine man-advantage goals over its last five contests.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (27-12-4): Not to be outdone by Tavares, Colorado enters with its captain putting a long point streak on the line. Gabriel Landeskog has gotten himself on the scoresheet in each of his last eight games, recording three goals and eight assists during the run. The Avalanche also have been connecting on the power play, going 7-for-14 over their last five games.

OVERTIME

1. Tavares has registered eight points in his last two games.

2. Stastny has been on a tear, collecting two goals and six assists over his last three contests.

3. Colorado C Ryan O‘Reilly is unlikely to play Friday as he recovers from a bruised shoulder that forced him to miss Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Islanders 2