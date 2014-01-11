Islanders 2, Avalanche 1 (OT): Michael Grabner scored at 1:46 of overtime as New York rallied to extend its road winning streak to six games.

Grabner drove to the net from the left faceoff circle on a short breakaway but lost control of the puck before getting off a shot. The Austrian stayed with the puck and skated from the right corner to the top of the slot, where he unleashed a shot that beat Semyon Varlamov to the glove side for the winning tally.

Brock Nelson forged a tie in the third period and Kevin Poulin turned aside 30 shots for the Islanders, who improved to 2-0-0 on their six-game road trip. Rookie Nathan MacKinnon scored his fifth goal in four contests and Varlamov made 22 saves for Colorado, which concluded a 4-1-2 homestand.

After a scoreless first period, MacKinnon tallied late in the second to give Colorado the lead. The top overall draft pick last June received a pass from defenseman Andre Benoit in the neutral zone and blew past Islanders blue-liner Matt Donovan before beating Poulin to the glove side on a breakaway with 1:45 remaining in the session.

New York drew even at 4:28 of the third. Frans Nielsen’s pass into the slot from below the left circle missed pinching defenseman Calvin de Haan but found Nelson, who fired the puck past Varlamov for his fifth of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Avalanche C Ryan O‘Reilly missed his second straight game with a bruised shoulder. ... Islanders LW Thomas Vanek had his career-best 10-game point streak snapped while captain John Tavares failed to get on the scoresheet for the first time in eight contests. ... Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog had his eight-game point streak halted.