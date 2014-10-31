Varlamov, Avalanche shut out Isles

DENVER -- Colorado Avalanche coach Patrick Roy believes his goaltender is one of the best in the NHL.

Semyon Varlamov backed up that claim with another stellar performance in net.

Varlamov made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season, center Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, and the Avalanche beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Thursday night.

Right winger Cody McLeod and defenseman Erik Johnson each had a goal and an assist. Center Marc-Andre Cliche had the other tally for Colorado.

Goaltender Chad Johnson stopped 18 shots for New York. The Islanders, one of the surprise teams to start the season, lost for the fourth time in six games.

Varlamov recorded 49 saves in a shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday and continued that hot play. He kept the Islanders off the scoreboard despite six power-play chances.

“He made big saves,” Roy said. “He’s one of the best if not the best in the game right now. We have a lot of confidence in him.”

Varlamov has played well since coming off injured reserve with a groin strain. He was 1-0-2 in his last three starts despite stopping 103 of 108 shots.

Last season, Varlamov lost a few shutouts in the waning moments before blanking St. Louis on April 5. It was his only shutout of the season, so getting one early helps after missing some time.

”I had a rough start and right now it’s very important for me to get my confidence back,“ he said. ”I remember (last season). It’s really frustrating when you almost have a shutout and then the team scores at the end of the game. It’s frustration for sure.

Johnson was disappointed in his play.

“I’ve got to make some saves,” he said. “I can’t allow five goals on 20-some shots. I‘m letting too many goals in the last three games. I’ve got to be better.”

Center Matt Duchene, who had two assists, helped get things going when he backhanded the puck to the front of the net and McLeod wristed it past Johnson 2:34 into the game. It was McLeod’s first goal of the season.

New York’s defense kept Colorado’s offense in check for the rest of the period, but the Avalanche broke it open in the second.

MacKinnon made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:25 of the second period. MacKinnon, the Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year last season, was scuffling and pressing for his first one and finally got it when he stick-handled near the net until Johnson committed. MacKinnon put a snap shot into the top right corner.

“I had a lot of time on the first one,” MacKinnon said. “I didn’t expect to have that much time in front of the net. I figured it would come sooner or later, obviously a little later than I wanted but it’s all in the past now.”

Cliche made it 3-0 when he held the puck to the right of the goal and then banked his shot off Johnson’s right side at 8:59 of the second period. MacKinnon scored his second goal 1:15 later, a tip-in of right winger Jarome Iginla’s pass to the front of the net.

“The second one, I didn’t even yell for the puck,” MacKinnon said. “He saw me, thankfully, put it on my stick and I didn’t really have to do anything.”

Varlamov was sharp in the second period, stopping 17 shots, with many coming on three power plays by New York.

“He was good. He’s an elite goalie in our league,” New York center John Tavares said. “He definitely didn’t give us too many rebounds or second opportunities. Probably could’ve made it tougher on him. It’s obviously a frustrating loss.”

The Islanders had their chances but were victims of bad bounces. One puck was cleared in the air before it crossed the goal line and center John Tavares hit a crossbar on a power play just before the first period horn sounded.

“Big part of the game,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “Couldn’t capitalize.”

NOTES: Colorado recalled RW Dennis Everberg from Lake Erie of the AHL. He was in the lineup while RW Daniel Briere was a healthy scratch. Briere has two goals and three points in 10 games. ... Islanders RW Kyle Okposo played in his 400th career game. ... Avalanche D Nate Guenin was back in the lineup and D Zach Redmond was a healthy scratch. ... New York has now played three games of eight straight against Western Conference teams. ... Avalanche C Jesse Winchester (head) was downgraded to non-contact drills in practice. Winchester started the week without restrictions but has regressed. “He has good days and bad days,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said.