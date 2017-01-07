Avalanche pick up first home win since November

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche home locker room has been somber for nearly two months as the losses piled up.

For the first time since Nov. 15, it was a place to celebrate. The Avalanche finally broke through at Pepsi Center.

Nathan MacKinnon scored with 16.1 seconds left in overtime and the Avalanche ended seven weeks of home futility with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

MacKinnon also had an assist and Gabriel Landeskog got the other goal for Colorado. Calvin Pickard finished with 35 saves for the Avalanche, who stopped a 10-game home winless streak.

"A lot of relief, for sure," Pickard said. "It's been tough sledding for us. It was a lot like that game (in Chicago) before the Christmas break. I felt good, the team was buzzing, we had a lot of chances, their goalie played great."

Johnny Boychuk scored for New York and Thomas Greiss had 37 saves for the Islanders (15-15-7). New York was coming off its scheduled five-day break and lost for just the second time in six games.

"Starting off and being put in this altitude isn't easy," John Tavares said. "I like the way we battled, and as the game went on I think we started to get better and better. I think everyone started to get their lungs and legs back as we got along."

The Avalanche (13-25-1) had not won at home since a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings and lost 10 of 11 overall before prevailing. Their only win in the last four weeks came Dec. 23 in Chicago. Friday was the first time they have picked up a point at Pepsi Center since a shootout loss to Vancouver on Nov. 26.

"It's just nice to win in front of our fans," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "They've been waiting for it for a long time. We've been close a few times and not so close on other nights."

With Calvin De Haan off for hooking in overtime, MacKinnon gave Colorado its first home win in seven weeks when he scored on a rebound. It was his 10th goal of the season and his first in Denver since Nov. 23.

The Avalanche are just 5-13-1 overall at home.

"It was a long time coming," MacKinnon said. "It's been tough at home -- it's been tough in general. Wins haven't been easy to get. We have a lot of work to do still but it definitely feels good to win heading into this break."

Landeskog gave Colorado the early lead with a slap shot from the top of the left circle at 6:06 of the first period. It was his seventh goal of the season.

The Avalanche had a chance to increase the lead when Matthew Nieto was hooked by De Haan as he went in alone on Greiss. He was awarded a penalty shot, but Greiss made a glove save on Nieto's low shot to keep the score at 1-0.

"That was big," Islanders coach Jack Capuano said of Greiss' save. "It was early in the game, we were just getting our legs going after the break and Thomas made a big save for us and gave us the momentum and the surge we needed."

Boychuk tied it on a five-on-three late in the second period with a slap shot from the point. It came after Fedor Tyutin went off for hooking and Nikita Zadorov's cross-checking penalty on Shane Prince 43 seconds later.

Prince left the ice and went to the locker room but returned in the third period.

NOTES: The Avalanche claimed LW Matt Nieto off waivers from San Jose on Thursday and he was in the lineup. Nieto had two assists in 16 games for the Sharks. Colorado assigned G Jeremy Smith to the AHL to make room for Nieto on the roster. ... New York recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport on Wednesday. Pelech was activated off IR on Dec. 31 and assigned to the AHL team. Pelech, who was a healthy scratch, has a goal and two assists for the Islanders this season. ... Colorado D Francois Beauchemin was scratched because of illness. Eric Gelinas took his place in the lineup.