Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks

After collecting five of a possible six points in their first three games, the New York Islanders will encounter a better gauge of where they stand on Friday, when they face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks. Hart Trophy finalist John Tavares got untracked by scoring his first two goals of the season in New York’s 6-1 triumph over Phoenix on Tuesday. The Islanders are on quite the run, posting a 10-1-5 mark in their last 16 regular-season contests.

Chicago started last season on an historic 21-0-3 stretch but suffered its first regulation setback in just the third contest of 2013-14, dropping a 3-2 decision to Central Division-rival St. Louis on Wednesday. Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane scored in his third consecutive game - and fifth straight regular-season contest dating back to last season. Captain Jonathan Toews added a power-play goal for the Blackhawks, who are attempting to thwart their first three-game winless streak since Feb. 23-26, 2012.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, MSG Plus (New York), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (2-0-1): New York’s potent second line of Frans Nielsen (two goals, four assists), Michael Grabner (one goal, four assists) and Josh Bailey (one goal, three assists) has recorded 15 of the team’s 30 points this season. “We’re happy with the start so far, but we still have 79 games left,” Bailey said. “We’re not getting too carried away.” The offensive production certainly has benefited Evgeni Nabokov, who has been in net for all three games - but has won just once in his last six appearances (1-2-3) versus Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (1-1-1): With his team playing the first of a back-to-back set this weekend, Nikolai Khabibulin will receive his initial start during his second tour of duty in Chicago. The 40-year-old, who backs up Corey Crawford, has been a spectator due to the Blackhawks’ sporadic schedule to start the season. Coach Joel Quenneville expressed his concern with the team’s penalty killing - and with good reason, since it has allowed power-play goals on five of nine occasions.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Patrick Sharp notched his first points of the season with a pair of assists on Wednesday. Sharp collected two goals and set up another in the teams’ last meeting - a 3-2 win by the Blackhawks on Dec. 8, 2011.

2. New York RW Cal Clutterbuck could make his season debut on Friday after sustaining a skate laceration on his leg in the preseason.

3. The Blackhawks host Buffalo on Saturday in the second half of the back-to-back set.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 2