Panarin, Kane lead Blackhawks past Islanders

CHICAGO - Artemi Panarin and Patrick Kane have only played three games together, but the two Blackhawks wingers already look like a promising pair.

Panarin, a Russian rookie, and Kane, the three-time Stanley Cup-winning superstar, were at times indistinguishable during Saturday’s 4-1 Chicago Blackhawks victory against the New York Islanders at the United Center.

Panarin and Kane each scored a goal and had two assists in the Hawks’ dominant victory.

“They’re amazing players, first and foremost,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Instinctually, they can anticipate what the other guy’s doing and where he’s going. And the upside is still there. It’s been fun to watch.”

The dominant night by Panarin and Kane overshadowed a milestone for defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who notched his first career goal to open the scoring.

Panarin’s goal early in the second period came between his two assists. Kane intercepted a pass from Brian Strait behind the net, then dished to a streaking Panarin in front of goal.

Panarin, with no defensive resistance to beat, had little trouble scoring against rookie goaltender Jean-Francoise Berube. It was Panarin’s second goal of the young season after finding the net in his NHL debut Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

“We knew he was competitive,” Quenneville said of Panarin. “He’s around the puck and can come up with loose pucks. Kane made an amazing play with the pass from behind the net and it was right there on the barrel.”

The win was the second in as many days for the Hawks (2-1-0) against the Islanders (0-1-1). The two teams will not meet again this season.

Kane’s goal later in the second period put the Hawks up 3-0 and all but sealed the game. Kane has now scored three goals and tallied three assists for a team-high six points through three games.

The goal followed a lengthy possession by Panarin, Artem Anisimov, Kane, Trevor Daley and van Riemsdyk.

”(Kane‘s) got a special talent,“ Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. ”When you look at the elite players in this league, they think the game differently. The puck finds them because they’re always in the right spot.

Brent Seabrook added the Hawks’ fourth goal of the game, firing in a slap shot during a power play early in the third period. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrew Shaw were credited with the assist.

The Islanders spoiled a shutout for Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling, who made his first start of the season. The Lemont, Ill., native and fan favorite saved 28 of 29 shots, missing only Cal Clutterbuck’s shot with 1:05 remaining in the contest.

Berube, who made his NHL debut in the net for New York, saved 30 of 34 shots.

“(Berube) played unbelievable,” Islanders forward Casey Cizikas said. “He gave us a chance, kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win.”

Berube was playing from behind early on after van Riemsdyk set the tone with his goal little more than four minutes into the game.

Kane got things going when he fired a slap shot that rattled around in front of the net. With help from an Anisimov screen, van Riemsdyk gathered the puck and flipped a backhand over Berube and into the net. Kane and Panarin were credited with the assist.

Van Riemsdyk’s first goal came in the 21st game of his career. The defenseman made his NHL debut nearly one year ago to the day, on Oct. 9, 2014, against the Stars.

The goal was a long time coming for van Riemsdyk, who had been initially credited with a goal in a game on Nov. 9 last year against the Sharks. He fired a slap shot from the point off a face-off win, and the puck deflected off a Sharks defender into the net.

Less than 24 hours later, the NHL issued a scoring change and credited the goal to Kris Versteeg.

“Obviously well worth the wait,” van Riemsdyk said of his first goal. “And it’s nice when it comes in a win the way it did.”

NOTES: The Islanders scratched D Ryan Pulock, RW Steve Bernier and G Jaroslav Halak (upper body). ... The Blackhawks scratched D David Rundblad and RW Kyle Baun. ... Blackhawks G Scott Darling made his first start of the season. The Lemont, Ill., native and fan favorite went 9-4-0 last season with a 1.94 goals-against average. ... Islanders rookie G Jean-Francois Berube made his NHL debut. G Thomas Greiss started Friday night’s opener, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. ... Islanders D Nick Leddy played his first game at the United Center since being traded by the Blackhawks on Oct. 4, 2014. ... Saturday marked the eighth anniversary of C Jonathan Toews’ first career appearance with the Blackhawks.