Panarin scores in shootout to lead Blackhawks past Islanders

CHICAGO -- Even when they aren't at their best, the Chicago Blackhawks routinely find ways to manufacture victories. Especially of late.

So when the Blackhawks found themselves down a goal with a little more than a minute to play on Friday night, they ratcheted up the pressure a notch.

The final result wasn't surprising.

Artemi Panarin scored two goals, including the deciding tally in a shootout, as the Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 for their 11th victory in their last 12 games.

Panarin, whose goal with 1:14 remaining in regulation tied the game, beat Thomas Greiss for the game-winner after Jonathan Toews gave Chicago (41-18-5) the early edge in the shootout round.

Corey Crawford, who finished with 31 saves for the Blackhawks, made a stop on Joshua Ho-Sang before Nikolay Kulemin hit the left post after he managed to slip a shot under Crawford.

After Kuleman narrowly missed drawing the Islanders even, Panarin beat Greiss to give Chicago the victory after the Blackhawks trailed for nearly 59 minutes.

"We're not always going to be up in every game," Crawford said. "It's not always going to go our way, so we've got to battle back in some games. We showed some character there."

Greiss, who made 30 saves for the Islanders (30-22-11), and Crawford each made big saves in the closing minute of overtime to force the shootout. Greiss pushed aside a Marian Hossa attempt immediately after Crawford denied Josh Bailey on a 1-on-1 chance.

The save loomed large and allowed the Blackhawks to get to the shootout round where Toews and Panarin extended Chicago's hot streak.

Panarin sent the game to overtime with his late goal in regulation. After Crawford was pulled to give the Blackhawks an extra attacker, Panarin fired a one-timer past Greiss, who had made 14 saves in the third period alone.

It was just the extra dose of life the Blackhawks needed.

"I think there was obviously more desperation being down a goal," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "We weren't thrilled with how we played the first couple of periods, but we were moving pucks, and getting up on the play and just skating better. It comes down to a little bit of more desperation, pressing to get that goal to tie it up."

Greiss continued to play well throughout overtime and matched Crawford until the shootout when Crawford made the two critical saves.

"(Crawford) saved their bacon as much as Thomas saved ours," Islanders coach Doug Weight said.

Brock Nelson slipped a shot past Crawford just as a Chicago power play was expiring to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 6:33 remaining in the second period. Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook attempted to block the shot, but Nelson waited before firing the shot, which came just one second before the Blackhawks returned to full strength.

The Blackhawks saved their best play for the final 20 minutes. Chicago fired 15 shots on goal in the third period, but Greiss proved up to the challenge.

Greiss preserved the lead in the third with a pad save when Ryan Hartman appeared to have an angle on a game-tying goal. Hartman took a pass from Toews and got a slot off, but Greiss slid across the crease and deflected the shot, which allowed the Islanders to maintain their advantage.

Greiss came up big with three minutes remaining when Panarin got a 1-on-1 chance directly in front of the net only to be denied by Greiss. The Islanders had their own chances late and in overtime, but couldn't solve Crawford, who kept the Blackhawks within striking distance until Panarin scored late.

"I thought our best period was the third, (we) generated some zone time possession time, (got) some chances, finally getting one through," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "I thought we weren't as good with the puck. Give guys credit."

NOTES: Islanders D Travis Hamonic returned after missing 23 games with a lower body injury. ... C Alan Quine, D Thomas Hickey, D Scott Mayfield and RW Stephen Gionata were scratched. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford returned after missing two games due to illness. Crawford was backed up by AHL call-up Jeff Glass, who replaced Scott Darling, who was out with an upper body injury. ... C Nick Schmaltz, who had registered at least one point in each of his previous five games, did not play due to illness. F Ryan Hartman moved to the top line to take Schmaltz's spot. ... C Artem Anisimov remains out after suffering an upper body injury Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Anisimov skated Friday morning, but was deemed not ready to play. Coach Joel Quenneville said Schmaltz and Anisimov could both return Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. ... D Johnny Oduya (ankle) and D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) remained out.