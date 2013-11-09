Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The New York Islanders attempt to snap out of a two-game funk when they visit the skidding Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in the third stop of a four-game road trip. The Islanders were overpowered by the Washington Capitals before dropping a 1-0 decision at Carolina on Thursday, marking the fourth time this season they have dropped back-to-back games. New York has not scored a power-play goal in its last six contests, going 2-4-0 in that span.

Columbus is in the midst of a spiral after absorbing its fifth consecutive defeat, a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers - a performance that was termed “embarrassing hockey” by coach Todd Richards. “That’s losing hockey, the way we played,” he said. “We got exactly what we deserved. It could have been 7-1 going into the third period.” The Blue Jackets have won the last three meetings with the Islanders, including a 3-2 shootout victory at New York on Oct. 5.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-7-3): New York has come up empty on 21 consecutive power-play opportunities, a drought that coincided with the trade of Matt Moulson to Buffalo for Thomas Vanek. New York registered only 21 shots against Carolina, including 12 over the first two periods, leaving coach Jack Capuano flustered with his team’s wayward shooting. “We had 19 missed shots after two periods,” Capuano said. “Obviously, that’s something we have to work on. We have to hit the net to create chances.”

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-10-0): Columbus not only has lost its last five, but it has held a lead only once during the skid - in the first period of a 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Oct. 27. “The work ethic just isn’t there,” center Brandon Dubinsky said. “It should be the easiest thing to correct. I mean, really, it’s just embarrassing that we choose not to. I don’t know why.” Columbus has scored only five goals during its last four games.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders G Evgeni Nabokov has allowed 25 goals in his last six appearances.

2. Columbus hasn’t lost six straight in regulation since November 2006.

3. Blue Jackets leading scorer Marian Gaborik has 22 goals and 15 assists in 31 games against the Islanders.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Islanders 2