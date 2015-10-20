Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Losing has already begun taking its toll on the beleaguered Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL’s lone winless team looks to end the worst start in franchise history when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Islanders on Tuesday.

“This is getting old. This is getting frustrating. I don’t know what else to say,” veteran forward Scott Hartnell said. “It’s a tough start. It’s embarrassing. A lot of people picked us to be there at the end, to make the playoffs, and we’re doing a pretty good job of ruining that right away.” It hasn’t been pretty as the Blue Jackets have been outscored 30-13 en route to losing all six games and face a club that defeated them in all four meetings in 2014-15. New York captain John Tavares, who had four goals and four assists last season versus Columbus, set up a pair of tallies in Saturday’s 6-3 win over San Jose to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, five assists).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-1-1): Kyle Okposo has scored in back-to-back contests and has four assists on his three-game point streak. Brock Nelson has also pieced together points in three straight contests (two goals, assist), but has failed to record a point in seven career meetings with Columbus. Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves in his season debut versus San Jose and looks to improve upon his 9-4-3 career mark against the Blue Jackets.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (0-6-0): Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told reporters that he still likes the team despite its troubles. “We have good players in that room. I can’t believe that, in nine days, we went from being a very good team in a lot of peoples’ books to a team that can’t win a game.” Sergei Bobrovsky admitted he had “zero confidence” in himself after a woeful start, but the 2013 Vezina Trophy winner is expected to return to the crease after sitting out Saturday’s 4-1 loss in Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky (illness) missed Monday’s practice, but coach Todd Richards told reporters that he expects him to play.

2. New York has scored three power-play goals in its last three games.

3. The last NHL club to start 0-7-0 was the 1997-98 Chicago Blackhawks, who were coached by current Blue Jackets assistant Craig Hartsburg.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3