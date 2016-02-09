Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Kyle Okposo looks to ride the momentum of his second career hat trick into his 500th NHL game on Tuesday as the visiting New York Islanders attempt to continue their dominance against the Metropolitan Division-rival Columbus Blue Jackets. Okposo scored three goals and added his team-best 27th assist in Sunday’s 8-1 rout of Edmonton to increase his point total to 41, which is one more than captain John Tavares.

“It was good. Good to put up eight,” Okposo told reporters. “... I thought we were going on all cylinders. It’s definitely nice to get rewarded.” Tavares collected a goal and two assists against the Oilers and has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last six contests. New York has enjoyed a 12-4 goal advantage against Columbus en route to winning the first three meetings this season. The Blue Jackets will open a five-game homestand in search of their third straight victory, which would match a season-high streak (Nov. 13-17).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (27-18-6): Jaroslav Halak will look to snap a three-game skid on Tuesday against Columbus, which he owns an 11-4-3 career mark against. The 30-year-old turned aside all 37 shots he faced in New York’s 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Oct. 20 and made 28 saves in a 3-2 victory on Dec. 12. Brock Nelson powered the Islanders to their third win over their division rival on Jan. 12, recording his first career hat trick and adding an assist in the 5-2 triumph.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (21-28-5): David Savard was a full participant in practice on Monday, but coach John Tortorella deemed the defenseman day-to-day with an oblique injury. “It’s been a little while since I came back from my ankle injury, and only five games I think and I was out again, so I‘m excited to be back on the ice with the team and practicing with them,” Savard told the team website. “I can’t wait to be back in games.” While Savard’s presence was a welcome sight at practice, Jared Boll was struck by a puck in the throat area and was excused to be evaluated.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus G Joonas Korpisalo, who is in line to start Tuesday, has stopped 67-of-69 shots en route to winning his last two outings.

2. New York has scored seven power-play goals in the last eight games, but is just 2-for-12 with the man advantage versus Columbus this season.

3. The Blue Jackets have permitted five power-play tallies in the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 1