Islanders beat Blue Jackets 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The New York Islanders have now had a taste of first place in the Metropolitan Division. It’s not something they plan to give up without a fight.

Left winger Nikolai Kulemin scored only 31 seconds into the game, and the Islanders added three second-period goals to pull away to a 5-2 win in Nationwide Arena.

Left winger Matt Martin, center Anders Lee and defenseman Brian Strait also scored for the Islanders, while defenseman Thomas Hickey and center Ryan Strome each had two assists.

”We know there’s a long way to go in this season,“ said Strait, playing his 21st game of the season. ”But when you get rewarded for sticking together and playing the way you can play, it builds confidence and you just keep going.

“(Us being in first place) may be a surprise to some people out there, but we know we’re a good team. We showed that tonight.”

Islanders goaltender Chad Johnson, making his first start since Dec. 23, needed only 16 saves to earn his sixth win of the season, his first win since Nov. 21.

The Blue Jackets got goals from defenseman Jack Johnson and left winger Nick Foligno, but never trailed and were never in the game after a 1-1 first period.

”They played a fast game, and we didn’t play a fast game,“ Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. ”We weren’t big enough or strong enough on pucks, and we let them play with too much speed and space.

“They were skating and moving and we were watching.”

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves, and he was under siege for a second straight night.

It marked the Islanders’ first regulation win over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. They had been 0-7-3 here since the Blue Jackets joined the league for the 2000-01 season.

The Islanders had a 1-0 lead before the sounds of the national anthem had stopped resonating.

Defenseman Nick Leddy took a shot from the point, and Kulemin deflected it in a high arc up and over Bobrovsky, who appeared to lose sight of it.

It was the Islanders’ first shot of the game, but the Blue Jackets returned the favor.

It took a power play for the Blue Jackets to generate their first shot at 4:22 of the game, but Johnson fired it through a crowd from the right circle to make it 1-1.

The Blue Jackets were lucky to be tied 1-1 after the first period, considering they were outshot 16-4.

But the Islanders finally got rewarded in the second.

“I felt like we dictated the pace,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We had everybody together. That’s a good team over there, but we stayed within the system and played our game. That’s a good feeling.”

Martin redirected a Strome feed at the end of a heavenly rush at 10:04, and Lee took advantage of a turnover to make it 3-1 only 3 1/2 minutes later.

The lead was pushed to 4-1 when Strait scored at 17:31 of the second. He had gone 40 games without a goal.

The Blue Jackets, who were thumped 5-2 in Toronto on Friday, lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 29.

Foligno’s goal early in the third made it 4-2, but the Islanders responded with Okposo’s goal at 14:54 to cap the scoring.

NOTES: One hour before the game, the NHL announced that three Blue Jackets -- LW Nick Foligno, C Ryan Johansen and G Sergei Bobrovsky -- and one NY Islander -- C John Tavares -- were selected to play in the All-Star Game, set for Jan. 25 in Columbus. ... Foligno, Johansen and Bobrovsky will be appearing in their first All-Star Game. It’ll be the second trip for Tavares. ... The Blue Jackets announced that RW Jack Skille will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. ... Johnson started a game for the first time since Dec. 23.