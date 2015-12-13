EditorsNote: Edit: Changes Friday to Saturday in second paragraph

Okposo’s goal lifts Islanders over Blue Jackets in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The New York Islanders can be thankful that center Josh Bailey did not heed right winger Kyle Okposo’s advice.

Okposo scored off a 2-on-0 rush with Bailey at 2:16 of overtime, giving the Islanders a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Nationwide Arena.

Bailey, who stripped the puck from Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen on the other end, was ahead of Okposo as they closed in on goaltender Curtis McElhinney.

”I was yelling at (Bailey) to just take it,“ Okposo said. ”But I was prepared for the pass, too.

“He dropped it to me. It worked out. It was a good play.”

Okposo fired through McElhinney for his second goal of the night. He also had an assist, giving him his third three-point game of the season.

The Islanders, who also got a goal from center Frans Nielsen, extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2), including five straight that required overtime.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak finished with 28 saves, including a big stop on Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray only one minute into overtime.

The Blue Jackets have dropped six of their last seven games (1-3-3) under coach John Tortorella and have settled into last place in the NHL.

Right winger Cam Atkinson and left winger Brandon Saad scored for Columbus, while McElhinney had 16 saves.

“You’ve got to find a way to get points,” Tortorella said. “In the situation we’re in ... I‘m happy that we came back to get one (point), but we’ve got to try to find a way to get that extra point in these types of games if we’re going to get out from underneath the water.”

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 15:21 of the first period, thanks to a horrific turnover by Blue Jackets center Gregory Campbell.

Campbell was trying to pass his way out of his own zone, but the puck was picked off by Okposo in the left faceoff circle.

Okposo took two strides and scored on a wrister above McElhinney’s glove for a 1-0 lead.

“It’s a free one; that can’t happen,” Tortorella said with a grumble. “We’re not in a situation right now as a team to give away free ones, and that’s what that was.”

The Blue Jackets tied the score at 5:08 of the second period.

Left winger Boone Jenner spun and shot from the goal line extended, sending the puck into a crowd gathering in front of Halak.

Saad was pulling up to stop when the puck caromed off his right skate and into the net - his first goal in 11 games - to tie the score at 1.

The Islanders had the lead back barely two minutes later.

At 7:10 of the second, and on their third power play of the period, Nielsen pounced on a rebound during a scramble in front of McElhinney.

Nielson fired the puck into the net off Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard, who was on his knees behind McElhinney acting as a second goaltender during the scramble.

The Blue Jackets pulled even at 8:20 of the third, scoring on their first shot on goal of the period.

Atkinson gathered a loose puck atop the right circle and appeared to survey his passing options before firing a slap shot that sailed over Halak’s left pad.

The Blue Jackets thought they’d scored the go-ahead goal with 47.7 seconds remaining, but Jenner’s goal was disallowed after replays showed his right skate helped kick it across the goal line.

NOTES: Horn Chen, who was a Blue Jackets’ minority owner and owned several minor-league sports franchises in the United States and Canada, passed away on Monday in Illinois. He was 83. Chen started the Central Hockey League in 1992. ... Who would have guessed the New York Islanders, once the laughingstock of hockey, would be the picture of stability? Jack Capuano is the longest-tenured coach in the Metropolitan Division. There have been 16 coaching changes in the division - two by the Blue Jackets - after the firing on Saturday of Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Johnston. ... The Blue Jackets activated RW Jared Boll (foot) off injured reserve, but made him a healthy scratch. Boll has been out since he blocked a shot versus St. Louis on Nov. 17.