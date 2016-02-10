Islanders beat Blue Jackets in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It wasn’t the words New York Islanders coach Jack Capuano used during the first intermission. It was how he delivered them

“I didn’t have any voice left after the first period,” Capuano said. “It was embarrassing the way we played. The compete level was non-existent, and I told them that. It was unacceptable.”

Lucky for the Islanders they were playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A third-period power-play goal by center Anders Lee and right winger Cal Clutterbuck’s goal in the fourth round of the shootout led the Islanders to a 3-2 win on Tuesday in Nationwide Arena.

Center Ryan Strome also scored for the Islanders, while goaltender Jaroslav Halak finished with 29 saves.

“It was a weird first period,” Clutterbuck said. “I don’t think we played very well, but in the second and third we kind of took over.”

The Blue Jackets got 44 saves from rookie goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, 38 of them in the final two periods of regulation and the shootout.

Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky and right winger Cam Atkinson each had a goal and an assist, but the Jackets could not hold on to a 2-1 lead after the first period.

”To be honest, I felt it slipping away in the second period,“ Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ”That’s why I took the time out (late) in the second period. My thinking was ‘If we could just get out of this period, maybe we’ll be OK.’

“But it kept sliding on us. We couldn’t get it back.”

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead only 56 seconds into the game, scoring on their second shot of the game.

Center John Tavares won a faceoff to Strome, who skated the puck two strides to his right and let loose a wrister through traffic that Korpisalo appeared not to see.

Maybe the Islanders thought it would be easy. After all, they were coming off an 8-1 win over Edmonton at home on Sunday.

“I hadn’t thought of that,” Capuano said. “But very seldom do you have games like that. The puck had eyes against Edmonton. We knew we’d have to work in this one.”

The Blue Jackets tied the score 1-1 at 7:45 of the first when Atkinson scored off a rebound from the low slot.

Dubinsky and Atkinson combined on the go-ahead goal at 11:26, but this time it was Dubinsky who finished.

Atkinson led the two on a 2-on-1 after forcing a neutral zone turnover, then fed the puck to Dubinsky for a sweeping shot from the neutral zone for a 2-1 lead.

But the lead began to erode in the second period, and the Jackets lost it in the third.

Lee walked in unchecked through the left wing and had time to deke in front of Korpisalo, beating him off his backhand for his eighth goal of the season.

The Islanders won 19 of 27 faceoffs in the third period and overtime, forcing the Blue Jackets to chase the play.

“We had some turnovers in the defensive zone, too,” Dubinsky said. “They made a push. We helped them, too. When you give Tavares and those guys that many chances, they’re going to take advantage.”

Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg scored in the third round of the shootout to force a fourth round.

But Halak stopped Columbus center Boone Jenner and Clutterbuck scored to end it.

NOTES: Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno opened on the fourth line for a second straight game, as coach John Tortorella continues to search for effective line combinations. ... Islanders LW Kyle Okposo played his 500th NHL game. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is on the injured list with a groin injury for the third time since Dec. 8 and the fifth in three seasons. There’s no timetable for his return, but club general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said he expects him to play again this season. ... Before Tuesday’s blockbuster trade that sent D Dion Phaneuf from Toronto to Ottawa, the Blue Jackets had trade talks with Ottawa involving D Fedor Tyutin.