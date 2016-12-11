EditorsNote: Adds dateline

Red-hot Blue Jackets cool down Islanders

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A New York Islanders' defensive zone turnover and a late flurry of goals proved to be the difference in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 6-2 victory in a Metropolitan Division matchup on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

Early in the third period, Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy sent an apparent pass attempt from deep in his own zone directly to the stick of Columbus right winger Josh Anderson's stick and the result was Anderson's eighth goal of the season and the game-winning goal.

"Unfortunately for them that was a major turnover and that really helped. We scored a goal right after a lackluster power play," observed Columbus coach John Tortorella.

"We talk about puck management all the time and decisions and really, that's what it comes down to. Unfortunately we made some bad ones," commented Islanders coach Jack Capuano

Add a trio of goals by Columbus's Brandon Saad, Lukas Sedlak and Seth Jones in a five-minute span and the Blue Jackets are 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

For Sedlak, it was his second goal in back-to-back games, his first two goals of the season.

It took Sedlak 23 games to get that first goal.

"I was thinking about it and I hope I won't wait another 23 games to score the second one," joked Sedlak.

The Blue Jackets have outscored opponents 30-17 this season.

Tortorella noted the resiliency of his squad in the final period of games.

"It's hoping versus almost a mindset of knowing," Tortorella said.

The Islanders opened the scoring when center Josh Bailey lofted a shot on which Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky appeared a bit handcuffed after gloving the puck momentarily before it popped into the net.

During a series of minor penalties in the first period with each taking a pair in a 4:11 span, defenseman Jack Johnson blasted a shot over Halak's right shoulder from just inside the blue line during the Blue Jackets' second power play.

It was Johnson's first goal of the season.

After putting only seven shots on goal in the first period, the Blue Jackets recorded 19 in the second period, including a breakaway goal by Cam Atkinson during an Islanders line change on assists from Johnson and David Savard.

With the teams seemingly responding to each other's best chances, New York center John Tavares lifted a rebound over a sprawling Bobrovsky less than two minutes after the Atkinson goal to make it 2-2 after two periods.

Capuano inserted goalie Jean-Francois Berube in replacement of Halak late in the third period.

"It was tough for Jaro, he played a really good game," said Capuano. "I just wanted to get him out of there."

NOTES: Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck signed a five-year extension Friday. The Ontario native was named an alternate captain this season and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 25 games. ... Both teams are on impressive surges as New York was 5-0-1 before losing on Saturday, including victories against the Penguins, Capitals and Rangers and the Blue Jackets are 7-0-1 in their past eight games and 11-1-2 in their past 14 contests. The Islanders have not lost to Columbus in regulation since April 6, 2014. ... The Blue Jackets' 16 wins and 36 points entering the contest are the most wins and points recorded through the first 25 games in club history. ... Islanders LW Anders Lee tallied seven goals in his past eight games prior to Saturday. ... Islanders G Thomas Greiss, D Scott Mayfield and LW Anthony Beauvillier were scratched. ... Blue Jackets D Scott Harrington was scratched while LW Nick Foligno is day-to-day (illness) is on the injury report.