Preview: Islanders at Blues

Back-to-back losses may not be a major cause of concern for the New York Islanders, but the manner in which they occurred is a bit alarming. After blowing a three-goal lead for the second straight game, the Islanders look to get back on track when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday in the second matchup between the teams in six days. The Blues erased a 3-0 deficit and scored three third-period goals in Saturday’s 6-4 win on Long Island.

New York had won 13 of 15 prior to the meltdown against St. Louis and followed that up by twice coughing up leads of three goals and surrendering four straight third-period tallies in a 5-4 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday. “They’ve got to figure it out,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “You’ve got to have the will to defend around your goaltender.” St. Louis has won four in a row against New York and is 5-0-1 overall in its last six home games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-9-0): Ex-Blues netminder Jaroslav Halak, who was torched for six goals by St. Louis to halt his 11-start winning streak, was a late scratch Tuesday due to an upper-body injury and his status for Thursday is unclear. Backup Chad Johnson gave up four goals on 15 shots in the third period versus Minnesota and has permitted 18 goals over his past four starts. Brock Nelson has scored three times in the past four games to boost his team-leading total to 13 goals and is tied for the league high with eight power-play tallies.

ABOUT THE BLUES (18-8-2): Martin Brodeur, signed to replaced an injured Brian Elliott, has won back-to-back starts but hockey’s all-time winningest goaltender will sit in favor of Jake Allen for Thursday’s matchup. The decision to go with Allen is somewhat surprising after the rookie was yanked while allowing three goals on 12 shots in one period against the Islanders. Blues captain David Backes, who was hit in the mouth by a deflected shot Monday, made a brief appearance at practice Wednesday but may not be available.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis scored three power-play goals versus New York on Saturday - its only tallies with the extra skater in the last six games.

2. The Islanders are trying to avoid matching a season-high three-game skid (Oct. 28-Nov. 1).

3. The Blues have amassed 19 goals in the four straight wins over New York.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Blues 3