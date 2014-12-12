Steen, Oshie lead Blues past Islanders

ST. LOUIS -- Goalies Jake Allen of the St. Louis Blues and Jaroslav Halak of the New York Islanders came into Thursday night’s game seeking at least some measure of redemption.

Allen was trying to bounce back from giving up three goals on 12 shots and being pulled after the first period in his last start, last Saturday against the Islanders in New York.

Halak, who lost that game as the Blues rallied for the win, was playing his first game in St. Louis since being traded by the Blues to Buffalo last February.

While he didn’t quite play as well as he would have liked, it was Allen who got the two points for his team as the Blues broke away from a 2-2 tie at the end of the second period to post a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

“I wanted to just get back on track, just to feel good about myself again,” Allen said. “I felt very in control tonight and kept the game simple. The win is the main thing but I just wanted to get back myself, and to get the two points is a little revenge for Saturday.”

After the Islanders tied the game with a goal with just six seconds left in the second period, left winger Alexander Steen’s second goal of the game broke the tie early in the third period and the Blues added three more goals in the final 4:13 to put the game away. Steen added an assist in the game and right winger T.J. Oshie also had a three-point night on a goal and two assists.

The Blues’ other goals came from defenseman Barret Jackman, his first of the season, center Paul Stastny and an empty-net goal from left winger Jaden Schwartz.

“When a team scores with a couple seconds left in takes the wind out of your sails but the guys bounced back and responded,” Allen said. “It was a tie game. It wasn’t like we were down or anything.”

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock was pleased with both Allen’s performance and the way his team responded in the third period.

“At the start, he was second guessing some of the puck play but once he settled in he was fine,” Hitchcock said about Allen.

“This is the likes and dislikes of our season. Tonight’s game is a microcosm of our season. We’ve got great spirit, which is stuff you love, but understanding and managing the game the right way I think it’s important for us to figure out.”

The Islanders’ goals by center John Tavares and center Mikhail Grabovski at the end of the second period actually inspired the Blues going into the third period.

“We just talked about getting the momentum back on our side, putting it deep and working on their d-men,” Oshie said of the conversations between periods in the locker room. “We had a really good first period and we wore them down pretty good and then we gave them some life in the second. Just play simpler and more direct and when the plays are there, we’ll make them, but otherwise we’ve got to play smart.”

The third period was rough for Halak, who also allowed six goals against the Blues in last Saturday’s game. He declined to speak to the media after the game.

“There’s some emotion obviously coming back to a place where you enjoyed your teammates and the coaching staff, but once you make the first save it’s like anything else, it’s a game,” said Islanders coach Jack Capuano of Halak. “I thought he played well for us tonight and again we mismanaged the puck in the third.”

The Islanders have now allowed 17 goals in their last three games.

“We’ll give up five a night if we keep mismanaging the puck,” Capuano said. “They’ll figure it out sooner or later and if not they won’t be in the lineup.”

Center Brock Nelson said the Islanders will learn from their mistakes.

“It’s a long season so there’s going to be ups and downs and you just try to level it out the best you can,” Nelson said. “You get right back at it and continue to work hard. At the same time you’ve got to battle through this.”

The win improved the Blues’ record to 10-1-1 in their last 12 home games.

NOTES: The Blues activated D Jay Bouwmeester from injured reserve. He missed the previous eight games because of a groin injury, snapping his iron-man streak after 737 games. ... St. Louis placed D Carl Gunnarsson on IR because of a concussion. ... LW Alexander Steen also returned to the St. Louis lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... The Islanders activated LW Eric Boulton from injured reserve. He had not played since Nov. 8 because of a lower-body injury. ... The Blues will play four of their next five games on the road, starting Saturday in Colorado. The Islanders return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.