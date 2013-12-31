Preview: Islanders at Bruins

The Boston Bruins look to continue their home dominance when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Bruins have won eight straight in Boston and have collected points in each of their last 15 home games (13-0-2). Coach Claude Julien’s team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday with a 4-3 setback in the back end of a home-and-home series with Ottawa.

New York overcame a three-goal deficit for the first time in 19 years when it skated to a 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. St. Paul (Minn.) native Kyle Okposo collected two goals and an assist for the Islanders, who have won three of five following a 3-14-4 mark in their previous 21 contests. Prior to that brutal stretch, Thomas Vanek scored his first goal as an Islander and recorded his 500th NHL point to lead his new team to a 3-1 victory over Boston on Nov. 2.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (12-21-7): Okposo has collected four goals and as many assists during his six-game point streak. The United States Olympic hopeful set up three tallies in the lone encounter with the Bruins this season. Vanek is riding a five-game point streak and has torched Boston in his career (30 goals, 29 assists in 51 games).

ABOUT THE BRUINS (26-11-2): Zdeno Chara (upper body) participated in the early portion of Monday’s practice before exiting during the hour-long skate, prompting Julien to detail that he’ll make a decision on the captain’s availability on Tuesday. One decision Julien won’t have to make is on Jarome Iginla, who has been heating up over the last few games. The veteran has scored four goals in his last three contests and is riding a four-game point streak.

1. Boston RW Loui Eriksson (concussion) skated during Monday’s practice and was labeled as day-to-day by Julien.

2. New York captain John Tavares returned from a one-game absence to score a goal versus Minnesota and also tallied against the Bruins in November.

3. Boston last lost in regulation at home on Oct. 26 against New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Islanders 2