Preview: Islanders at Bruins

The New York Islanders saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt as a late goal led to a shootout loss their last time out. New York looks to rebound from just its fourth setback in 15 outings (11-2-2) on Saturday afternoon when it visits the Boston Bruins.

Captain John Tavares scored in his second straight outing in Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto to pull within one tally of 200 for his career. Tavares has 10 goals and 22 points in his last 17 games for the Islanders, who reside two points behind the rival New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Boston, which is mired in its own dogfight atop the Atlantic Division, ventured past regulation for the fourth straight game on Thursday before dropping a 3-2 decision to Carolina. “It’s the same as if we’d had a huge win,” Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid told CSNNE.com of the team’s mindset of the 2-0-2 stretch. “(The Carolina loss) doesn’t have any impact. You just move on, and get ready to face your next opponent.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), NESN (Boston), SN1, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (37-20-8): Thomas Greiss is aware that all eyes will be on him as fellow goaltender Jaroslav Halak is sidelined for six to eight weeks with a groin injury. “Obviously, you’re going to think about it a little bit,” the 30-year-old Greiss told Newsday. “But you can’t worry. The season has been going pretty well so far. You can’t overthink the whole thing.” Greiss has posted a 7-0-2 mark in his last nine starts, but suffered a hard-luck setback in his lone career outing versus Boston despite stopping 28 of 29 shots.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (38-23-8): Patrice Bergeron notched an assist on Thursday to extend his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists) and scored and set up a goal in Boston’s 2-1 victory over New York on Nov. 8. The All-Star center was granted a maintenance day on Friday and did not practice after he committed a couple of penalties and made an ill-advised line change which led to the Hurricanes’ game-winning goal. Defenseman Kevan Miller participated in practice on Friday after missing three games with an upper-body injury, although coach Claude Julien noted that his status for Saturday’s tilt will be determined in the morning.

OVERTIME

1. New York D Nick Leddy scored and set up a goal for his third straight multi-point performance on Wednesday and increased his point total to 18 (two goals, 16 assists) in his last 18 games.

2. Boston is 3-for-25 on the power play in the last 10 contests.

3. Former Bruins D Johnny Boychuk has two goals and an assist in his last three games and has one of each against Boston this season.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Islanders 1