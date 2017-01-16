Preview: Islanders at Bruins

The Boston Bruins are beginning to perk up in the offensive end of the ice and Brad Marchand is playing a leading role with seven goals in his last five games. The All-Star forward hopes to continue his hot streak Monday afternoon as the Bruins host the struggling New York Islanders, who surrendered seven goals in their last contest.

“I think it’s just that’s how hockey goes sometimes, pucks bounce your way and other times they don’t,” Marchand, who recorded five points in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Saturday, told reporters. The Bruins, who have scored 19 goals during a 3-1-1 stretch, take on an Islanders team that entered Sunday ranked 27th in the league in goals-against average (3.05). New York has notched just one victory in five games this month (1-2-2) and allowed 45 shots in a 7-4 loss at Carolina on Saturday – 24 hours after a solid 5-2 win in Florida. “We had a good game (Friday), we had a two-goal lead here and a chance to get another good road win,” Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey told Newsday on Saturday. “They out-willed us, that’s the bottom line. We’re halfway through the season and one win, one loss won’t cut it.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, MSG Plus (New York), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (16-17-8): Captain John Tavares has recorded five goals in his last two games to take over the team lead with 16 – one better than Anders Lee, who put up two points Saturday after going four contests without one. Josh Bailey, who needs two goals to reach 100 in his career, has notched four assists in the last two games for New York, which scored nine times in those two matches after starting the month with one tally in each of its first three contests. Defenseman Johnny Boychuk (upper body) was a late scratch Saturday and is questionable to face his former team.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (23-18-5): David Pastrnak leads the team with 19 goals despite going 13 games without one, but he is contributing with seven assists in his last six contests as others have stepped up to score throughout the lineup. “We’re starting to come together and learn each other and finally get the chemistry on the lines,” Marchand told reporters. “All of that comes into play and, again, I think we’re just starting to connect.” Defenseman Kevan Miller (upper body) left Saturday’s win after absorbing a hit from Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek and is questionable.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Torey Krug has scored a goal in three straight games and notched at least one point in 10 of his last 12 contests.

2. The Islanders recorded a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Dec. 20, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series.

3. New York is 0-for-10 on the power play over its last four games and entered Sunday ranked 27th in the league at 14 percent.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Islanders 2