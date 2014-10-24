(Updated: UPDATING: Chara’s injury in Para 3.)

Islanders 3, Bruins 2: Cal Clutterbuck’s first goal of the season midway through the second period proved to be the decisive tally as visiting New York outlasted Boston.

Frans Nielsen also notched his first goal and Kyle Okposo scored his third as the Islanders halted their two-game losing streak. Chad Johnson, who went 17-4-3 with the Bruins last season, turned aside 30 shots for his second win in as many starts and improved to 9-0-0 at TD Garden.

Milan Lucic and Chris Kelly scored while rookie Niklas Svedberg made 35 saves in his third start of the season for Boston, which played the last two-plus periods without captain Zdeno Chara. The towering defenseman reportedly suffered ligament damage to his left knee that is expected to keep him sidelined 4-6 weeks and may require surgery.

After a lengthy shift in which they swarmed Boston, the Islanders got on the scoreboard when Josh Bailey’s entry pass clipped the skate of Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton, leaving Nielsen with an easy poke attempt for the goal at 6:21 of the first period. Lucic tied it exactly 12 minutes later, turning his skate to redirect rookie Seth Griffith’s pass into the net.

New York went ahead 90 seconds into the middle session, when Okposo batted the rebound of captain John Tavares’ shot out of mid-air, and extended it to 3-1 eight minutes later as Clutterbuck found a seam in the slot and buried Matt Martin’s backhand feed high to the glove side of Svedberg. The Bruins cut the deficit in half midway through the third, when Kelly knocked home the rebound of Carl Soderberg’s shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bailey suffered a broken right hand and will be sidelined indefinitely. ...Islanders D Johnny Boychuk, acquired from Boston just before the start of the season, had an apparent goal waved off 2 1/2 minutes into the contest, when teammate Anders Lee shoved Boston D Matt Bartkowski into the net. ... Kelly’s goal extended his point streak to five games.