Bruins claim 2-1 win over Islanders

BOSTON -- Even though they denied it, the Boston Bruins have to know how important this weekend at home could be in relation to their long-term plans and hopes of contending.

They play the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens, two teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference, in a span of about 27 hours.

Saturday, on a night that began with members of the NFL champion New England Patriots dropping the ceremonial first puck and tight end Rob Gronkowski issuing one of his patented spikes that sent the bouncing puck into the stands, the Bruins edged the Islanders 2-1.

“It’s another game that’s worth two points just like every other one,” defenseman Torey Krug said after right winger Loui Eriksson scored the winner with 7:34 left. “We’re going to come in here and our goal at the beginning of the weekend was to get four points and we got the first two. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”

The Bruins improved to 10-2-4 in their last 16 games, 4-1-1 in their last six.

The win, which ended a three-game home losing streak for the Bruins against the Islanders, moved Boston to within one point of the New York Rangers for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Eriksson, his back to the net, sent a rebound of center Carl Soderberg’s shot past former Boston goaltender Chad Johnson not long after Boston had wasted a power-play chance.

Center Patrice Bergeron scored his 14th goal of the season for the Bruins, who traded first-period power play goals with New York. Center John Tavares scored his 24th to tie the score for the Isles.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask had 39 saves for the win.

“He’s in a zone, he’s just been really good for us, focused and even intense,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said of Rask. “He’s not afraid to yell at the players around him if they aren’t doing their jobs and you know he’s just been determined athlete in this last little while, and it’s made a big difference for our hockey team.”

Rask is likely to play Sunday. The Bruins are 0-3 against the Habs this season.

”We’re playing well,“ Rask said. ”It’s always a big game against them because wherever you go in Boston when the Habs are coming to town, it’s a big game. But we don’t really think of it as any bigger game than usual. We try to approach it as any other game.

“But the fact is that we haven’t been able to beat them that many times in the past and we have to change this because another fact is that we’re most likely going to play them in the playoffs this year so have to learn to play against them.”

Johnson played well, stopping 34 shots as the Islanders dropped to 2-4 since losing right winger Kyle Okposo to an eye injury. They also lost three players -- wingers Cal Clutterbuck and Michael Grabner and defenseman Calvin de Haan -- to injury Saturday night.

“We have some injuries now and we’re going to have to evaluate our team moving forward to tomorrow night (at Buffalo),” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

Capuano was pleased with the Islanders’ play, saying, “I‘m really just proud of the effort we had in here tonight. We played a solid game against a good hockey team. We had some chances, but we gotta find a way to score some goals. That’s the big thing right now moving forward.”

The Islanders scored four goals against the Rangers in their first game without Okposo but nine goals in the five games since. They played well enough to win Saturday, but their shot total at Rask was a bit misleading.

“It was a good game,” defenseman and former Bruin Johnny Boychuk said. “They got one break there at the end, even though Chad played phenomenal for us. I thought we could have had a better outcome, but he did a good job.”

NOTES: Bruins D Torey Krug, who left the game in the second period after taking a heavy hit from Cal Clutterbuck but returned, engaged in a first-period fight with center Ryan Strome. Neither is known as a fighter. “The Patriots had me really pumped up,” Krug said. ... Boston.com reported that Bruins captain Zdeno Chara acquired his realtor’s license during his recent injury absence. ... Rookie G Malcolm Subban, still waiting to make his NHL debut, didn’t get the start Saturday night and isn’t likely to play against his brother P.K. and the Canadiens on Sunday. ... New York D Lubomir Visnovsky was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Phoenix Coyotes GM Don Maloney, who has all kinds of players to trade to contending clubs, was among the scouts in the press box.