Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

The New York Islanders attempt to salvage the finale of a four-game road trip on Sunday, when they visit the struggling Montreal Canadiens. The Islanders suffered more than a 5-2 loss on Saturday as new acquisition Thomas Vanek exited after his first shift with an upper-body injury. The Austrian is unlikely to play on Sunday for the Islanders, who have dropped five of their last seven contests.

Montreal isn’t scheduling a parade with its performance of late, dropping a 4-1 decision to Ottawa on Thursday - its fourth straight setback (0-3-1). The Canadiens’ offense has been virtually non-existent, mustering just seven goals during their winless streak. “We’ve scored one or two goals per game in the last five games,” Rene Bourque said. “You might be able to win one or two if our goalie steals the game, but it’s tough to win a lot scoring so little.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RDS, TSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-8-3): Matt Martin didn’t hold back when discussing his team’s miscues after the game. “This is what we did two, three years ago, when we were in the basement of the league,” Martin told Newsday. “It’s unacceptable. We did it again.” A punchless power play hasn’t helped matters for New York, which has gone 0-for-22 with the man advantage over its last seven games.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (8-8-1): P.K. Subban and coach Michel Therrien may not always see eye to eye, but the reigning Norris Trophy winner continues to contribute on the ice. Subban has collected one goal and four assists during his four-game point streak while tallying three times and setting up two other scores in three contests versus the Islanders last season. He had registered just four assists in his previous seven tilts against New York.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens have successfully killed all 18 of their penalties in the last six games.

2. New York G Kevin Poulin, who has yielded just one goal in each of his last two outings, likely will get the start in his hometown on Sunday.

3. Montreal C Daniel Briere was a full participant in practice on Saturday but is expected to miss his 10th straight game with a concussion.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Islanders 1