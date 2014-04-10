Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to strengthen their hold on home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs when they host the New York Islanders on Thursday. Montreal owns a three-point lead for second place in the Atlantic Division over Tampa Bay, which has one game in hand. The Canadiens settled for one point Wednesday, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision at Chicago after squandering a lead with 48 seconds remaining in the third period.

New York is beginning a season-ending three-game road trip in search of its first win in four contests. The Islanders fell to 0-2-1 in their last three with a 4-1 loss to Ottawa in their home finale on Tuesday. Montreal captured each of its first two meetings with New York this season, including a 1-0 overtime triumph at New York on Dec. 14.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New York), RDS, TSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (31-37-11): Ryan Strome was named to the American Hockey League’s All-Rookie Team after recording 13 goals and 36 assists in 37 games with Bridgeport. The 20-year-old has notched five tallies and 16 points in 34 contests with New York. Frans Nielsen has scored a career-high 25 goals this season and is two away from matching Kyle Okposo for the team lead.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (45-27-8): Dale Weise, who hadn’t played since March 24 due to a wrist injury, returned to the lineup Wednesday and scored the game’s first goal. Defenseman Josh Gorges also was back from a hand injury and notched an assist on Weise’s tally. The 29-year-old Gorges missed 15 contests with a broken bone in his finger.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck exited Tuesday’s loss with an upper-body injury and is questionable to face the Canadiens.

2. Montreal C Alex Galchenyuk left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury and reportedly was seen leaving the United Center on crutches.

3. D P.K. Subban is the only member of the Canadiens to appear in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Islanders 1