Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

Winners of four in a row, the New York Islanders became the first NHL team to record 30 victories en route to ascending to the penthouse of the Eastern Conference. The Islanders look to continue to enjoy the view when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Kyle Okposo notched his first career four-goal performance as New York posted a 6-3 triumph over Pittsburgh on Friday, marking its third win in four meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals.

“To score four is pretty special,” Okposo said after the raucous home victory. “The atmosphere - it was awesome out there. I haven’t really heard it that loud since we played these guys in the (2013 playoffs).” Unfortunately for the Islanders, the scene shifts to the Bell Centre as Montreal opens a three-game homestand. The Canadiens hope the change in venue also alters their recent fortunes as they dropped a 4-1 decision at Ottawa on Thursday to fall for the third time in four games (1-2-1).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TVA, RSN (Montreal)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (30-13-1): Okposo also scored in New York’s lone meeting with Montreal, a 3-1 setback on Dec. 23. Chad Johnson yielded three goals on 21 shots in that contest and has since made only one start - a 16-save performance in a 5-2 victory over Columbus last Saturday. All-Star Jaroslav Halak, who made 21 saves versus the Penguins, owns a 5-0-0 mark against his former team.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-13-3): Max Pacioretty has been blistering hot of late, scoring seven times during his six-game goal streak, and leads the team with 21 tallies this season. The Connecticut native was held off the scoresheet in the previous meeting with New York but has nine goals and five assists in 17 career contests against the Islanders. Carey Price made 37 saves versus New York, but his nagging upper-body injury prompted Montreal to recall fellow goaltender Joey MacDonald from Hamilton of the American Hockey League on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens G Dustin Tokarski, who has yet to face the Islanders in his young career, made 31 saves on Thursday in his first start since Dec. 30.

2. New York went 1-for-3 on the power play on Friday after failing to score on all 14 opportunities over its previous four games.

3. Montreal owns a 10-2-1 mark against Metropolitan Division representatives.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Canadiens 2