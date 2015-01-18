Plekanec points Canadiens toward 6-4 win

MONTREAL -- It doesn’t matter who is on center Tomas Plekanec’s wings. The points just keep on coming.

The veteran center, who has endured a revolving door of wingers on both sides for the better part of the season and his Canadiens career, scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 6-4 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

It was Plekanec’s sixth career four-point night and his first since Nov. 13, 2010.

“It’s definitely an advantage when as a player you’re able to play with anybody and the coach can put you in the role that he needs to,” he said.

Plekanec’s 32 points rank him second on the team behind only left winger Max Pacioretty.

“Obviously, I‘m happy that our line was clicking and hopefully we can keep it up,” Plekanec said.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves for Montreal (28-13-3).

Counterpart Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots in his first career loss against the Canadiens, and Chad Johnson turned away the two shots he faced in relief.

Defenseman P.K. Subban, right winger Dale Weise, left winger Alex Galchenyuk and center David Desharnais also scored for the Canadiens.

Right winger Kyle Okposo, left winger Nikolay Kulemin and centers Anders Lee and John Tavares provided the offense for the Islanders (30-14-1), who saw a four-game winning streak snapped by Montreal for the second time this season.

”It wasn’t like the ice was tilted one way or the other,“ Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. ”We had some zone time, they had a shift where they hemmed us in for a good minute, but there were no shots and they did the same to us.

“It’s one thing to have zone time, but when we had it, I don’t think we penetrated the area where we needed to penetrate or got some pucks to the net like we normally do.”

The Canadiens’ power play got the scoring started early. Plekanec, along the half boards, dished off to blue-liner Andrei Markov at the point. Markov wasted little time feeding Subban at the top of the left circle and the dynamic defenseman fired a one-timer at 1:56 of the first period.

The cheering crowd had barely begun to sit back down when Montreal doubled its lead a mere 10 seconds into the second period. Weise, in stride to Halak’s left and with Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey on him, redirected a perfect pass from Plekanec for his sixth goal of the season.

New York got one back at 10:52 of the period. Left winger Josh Bailey’s intended pass went off center John Tavares’ skate and bounced to Okposo, alone in the slot.

Montreal’s power play restored the Canadiens’ two-goal lead. With the faceoff in the Islanders’ zone, Markov sent the loose puck over to Plekanec at the top of the circle and he sent it past a screened Halak at 14:16.

The Islanders cut into the deficit again just over two minutes later. Center Brock Nelson tried to split the Canadiens’ defense as he skated into Montreal’s end. An attempted drop pass bounced toward Kulemin, who then skated around Habs defenseman Sergei Gonchar before beating Tokarski.

The Canadiens worked quickly again to start the third period. Desharnais, skating along the wing, fed right winger Brendan Gallagher in the middle.

Gallagher’s shot was saved but the rebound found its way to Galchenyuk, who snapped nine-game goal-less drought at 0:52.

“Obviously, it’s no surprise we’re not a good starting team, for whatever reason that is,” Weise said. “We wanted to focus on that tonight and we want to make this a tough building to play in. I thought every start to every period we came out and we pushed the tempo.”

Desharnais made it 5-2 when he took advantage of an Islanders turnover in the neutral zone and fired from the right circle at 11:16.

Plekanec added to the goal-fest at 13:43, showing patience on a two-on-one rush before potting his second of the night and chasing Halak.

”Just not in sync tonight it seemed. The first two periods obviously not our best hockey ... but we’re in the hockey game and we’re not in a bad spot, doing some decent things,“ Tavares said. ”And then we just came out really flat in the third. Five, six minutes there really killed us.

“We played hard after that, once we got down. It’s just unfortunate that we made it a tough night on our goaltender.”

Lee’s shot from the top of the circle deflected off Beaulieu at 14:50.

Tavares’ shot from the slot on the power play trickled past Tokarski at 17:26 to bring the Islanders within two.

NOTES: Canadiens G Carey Price sat out after sustaining an upper-body injury on Wednesday and remains day to day. ... RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau wasn’t feeling well in the morning and did not play. He was replaced by LW Christian Thomas. ... Montreal D Mike Weaver suited up for the first time since Dec. 6 after missing five games because of a concussion and sitting for nine games as a healthy scratch. ... The game closed out the eighth set of back-to-back outings -- of 16 scheduled overall -- the Islanders have played so far this season. ... New York scratched LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and C Mikhail Grabovski (lower-body injury).