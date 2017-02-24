Greiss, Islanders shut out Canadiens

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens appeared to be headed in the right direction with a big road win Tuesday. Then they got stopped in their tracks Thursday night.

The Canadiens once again failed to string wins together with a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.

"We looked like two different teams from (the other night in) New York to tonight," coach Claude Julien said. "Even Winnipeg. These two games at home, I don't think we've played close to the way I'd like to see our team play. It starts with puck management. Our first passes weren't even tape-to-tape. It was poor execution tonight and when you have poor execution, you get no offense."

Anthony Beauvillier, Anders Lee and John Tavares scored for the Islanders, who are 12-4-2 under interim coach Doug Weight and won consecutive road games for the first time this season.

"We did a heck of a job today all over the ice," Weight said. "Our first few strides were very purposeful. We frustrated them, really good in the neutral zone, we broke the puck out really well, our D played great.

"It was textbook. I can't really critique much because it was a really good road game and road win."

Carey Price stopped 21 shots for Montreal, which hasn't won consecutive games since the first week of January. Thomas Greiss made 24 saves for New York (29-21-10) to register his third shutout of the season, all since mid-January.

It's the fourth time in the past eight games the Canadiens failed to score.

"We've got to want to score goals, we've got to want to be difference-makers," Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said. "That's up and down our lineup, everybody, myself included."

Beauvillier, a rookie who grew up an hour east of Montreal dreaming of one day playing at the Bell Centre, went one better at 5:28 of the first period. Brock Nelson, at the right point, found Beauvillier alone in the left circle, and the left winger beat Price short side.

"Big goal by Beau, great to see him score in his hometown. I think that got everyone fired up," Tavares said. "I know how pumped he was to get the opportunity tonight."

The Canadiens (32-21-8) had a couple of chances on the power play midway through the opening frame on bullets from Shea Weber, but Greiss stood tall.

Lee made it 2-0 at 5:58 of the second. Josh Bailey showed patience at the blue line before dishing off to Lee, who easily skated past defenseman Alexei Emelin before skating in close on Price.

"I think he sold everybody in the building," Tavares said of Bailey's pass. "I thought it was coming to me and Anders just slipped back in. ... Just a great read, got the line and just kind of floated in there and a great finish by Anders."

New York nearly got a third one later in the period when Nikolay Kulemin's shot trickled wide of the Canadiens netminder.

Fans started to get restless in the third, with boos heard from the arena's upper level. Weber turned those into cheers when his blast from the blue line beat Greiss, but the goal was immediately waved off because of a high stick, a call that stood after a review.

"We haven't played good enough and they pay good money to come watch us play," Pacioretty said of the boos from the crowd. "They deserve better than that."

Moments later, the Canadiens again thought they got on the board but were denied once again when the officials waved it off after Artturi Lehkonen batted the puck in with his hand.

Tavares sealed the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

NOTES: Montreal's Claude Julien coached his 1,000th NHL game. He has a 540-333-117 record with 10 ties. ... With both teams having made changes behind their bench, the game featured the third different coaching matchup between the two this season (Michel Therrien/Jack Capuano; Therrien/Doug Weight; Claude Julien/Weight). ... Montreal scratched C David Desharnais, RW Sven Andrighetto, and D Nikita Nesterov. ... Injured Tuesday against Detroit, Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) and C Casey Cizikas (upper body) didn't play. while D Adam Pelech was a healthy scratch.