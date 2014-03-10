Preview: Islanders at Canucks

The New York Islanders look to put a disappointing two-day stretch in Alberta behind them as they move on to conclude their Canadian road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. New York began its four-game trek in good fashion as it escaped Winnipeg with a 3-2 overtime victory on Tuesday after squandering a third-period lead. The trend continued and the results got worse as the Islanders let two-goal leads in the third session disappear and went on to suffer a 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton on Thursday and a 4-3 setback at Calgary the following night.

Calgary apparently expended all its energy in that victory as it dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday to Vancouver, which halted its four-game slide (0-3-1) with the triumph. Darren Archibald scored his first NHL goal in the win while Shawn Matthias notched an assist on defenseman Yannick Weber’s game-winning tally for his first point since being acquired from Florida in Tuesday’s trade that sent Roberto Luongo to the Sunshine State. New York also held a two-goal lead at home on Oct. 22 but went on to sustain a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks, who are four points behind Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (24-33-9): The third period has been a major sore point for New York this season. The club has allowed a league-high 77 goals in the session and is just 9-6-5 when carrying a lead into the period. The Islanders have squandered a third-period lead 18 times - 14 at home - and are 5-6-7 in those contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (29-27-10): Despite Saturday’s victory, which was its second in 13 games (2-10-1), Vancouver continues to struggle offensively. The team has failed to score more than two goals in 10 straight contests (2-7-1) and has eclipsed that mark only twice since Jan. 7. Captain Henrik Sedin enters with a 23-game goal-scoring drought, last tallying on Dec. 14, while Alex Burrows has yet to score in 34 contests this season.

1. The Islanders have blown 14 two-goal leads this season, winning only two of those games (2-7-5).

2. Vancouver RW Zack Kassian began serving his three-game suspension for a boarding incident on Saturday and will be unavailable against the Islanders.

3. New York has earned at least one point in five of its last six meetings with Vancouver (2-1-3).

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Islanders 2