FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Islanders at Canucks
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 11, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Islanders at Canucks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New York Islanders look to put a disappointing two-day stretch in Alberta behind them as they move on to conclude their Canadian road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. New York began its four-game trek in good fashion as it escaped Winnipeg with a 3-2 overtime victory on Tuesday after squandering a third-period lead. The trend continued and the results got worse as the Islanders let two-goal leads in the third session disappear and went on to suffer a 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton on Thursday and a 4-3 setback at Calgary the following night.

Calgary apparently expended all its energy in that victory as it dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday to Vancouver, which halted its four-game slide (0-3-1) with the triumph. Darren Archibald scored his first NHL goal in the win while Shawn Matthias notched an assist on defenseman Yannick Weber’s game-winning tally for his first point since being acquired from Florida in Tuesday’s trade that sent Roberto Luongo to the Sunshine State. New York also held a two-goal lead at home on Oct. 22 but went on to sustain a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks, who are four points behind Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (24-33-9): The third period has been a major sore point for New York this season. The club has allowed a league-high 77 goals in the session and is just 9-6-5 when carrying a lead into the period. The Islanders have squandered a third-period lead 18 times - 14 at home - and are 5-6-7 in those contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (29-27-10): Despite Saturday’s victory, which was its second in 13 games (2-10-1), Vancouver continues to struggle offensively. The team has failed to score more than two goals in 10 straight contests (2-7-1) and has eclipsed that mark only twice since Jan. 7. Captain Henrik Sedin enters with a 23-game goal-scoring drought, last tallying on Dec. 14, while Alex Burrows has yet to score in 34 contests this season.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have blown 14 two-goal leads this season, winning only two of those games (2-7-5).

2. Vancouver RW Zack Kassian began serving his three-game suspension for a boarding incident on Saturday and will be unavailable against the Islanders.

3. New York has earned at least one point in five of its last six meetings with Vancouver (2-1-3).

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Islanders 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.