Preview: Islanders at Canucks

The New York Islanders look to dust themselves off from an unexpected setback on their franchise high-tying seven-game road trip when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. The third-place Islanders, who dropped to 3-1-0 on its trek with a 3-1 setback to woeful Edmonton on Sunday, saw their lead over Metropolitan Division-rival Pittsburgh reduced to one point the following night after the Penguins routed the Arizona Coyotes.

Casey Cizikas scored his team’s lone goal on Sunday to extend his point streak to four games and secure his eighth point (three goals, five assists) in as many contests. “We know (losing a lead late) can’t happen, especially this time of year,” Cizikas told Newsday. “Not with how close the standings are. We have to come out Tuesday and be way better.” Vancouver suffered its ninth loss in 13 outings with a 4-1 setback to San Jose on Sunday. Ryan Miller yielded three third-period goals in the loss, but turned aside 47 shots to lead the Canucks to a 2-1 shootout win over New York on Jan. 17.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), RSNP (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (33-20-7): New York added depth to its blue line on Monday as the club acquired defenseman Shane Prince and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from Ottawa for a third-round selection in 2016. The 23-year-old New York native has scored three goals and set up nine others in 42 games with the Senators this season. The Islanders also made a minor-league move, as the club acquired Marc-Andre Cliche from Colorado for fellow forward Taylor Beck.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (24-25-12): Radim Vrbata returned to practice on Monday and remained very much part of the team despite general manager Jim Benning telling reporters he did his best to try to deal the 34-year-old prior to the NHL’s trade deadline. “It wasn’t from a lack of trying. There wasn’t a lot of buyers in the marketplace and the buyers weren’t offering much,” Benning told the team’s website. Fellow pending unrestricted free agent Dan Hamhuis also remained with Vancouver despite Dallas reportedly “focused” on acquiring the 33-year-old defenseman. The Stars ultimately landed fellow blue-liner Kris Russell from Calgary instead.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Ryan Strome, who has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last five games, scored his team’s lone goal versus Vancouver in the first meeting.

2. The Islanders are 0-2-1 in their last three versus the Canucks.

3. Vancouver LW Daniel Sedin scored on Sunday for his ninth point in seven games (two goals, seven assists).

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Canucks 2