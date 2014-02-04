Preview: Islanders at Capitals

After scoring the winning goal in overtime in his team’s last game, captain Alex Ovechkin looks to help the Washington Capitals continue to climb out of their funk when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The reigning Hart Trophy winner tormented New York in two previous meetings, scoring twice in the Capitals’ 6-2 win on Nov. 5 and netting the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph on Nov. 30. Ovechkin recorded his NHL-leading 39th goal at 2:37 of overtime as Washington posted a 6-5 victory over Detroit on Sunday to improve to 3-6-3 in its last 12 games.

After winning seven of their previous nine games, the Islanders dropped to 0-4-1 in their last five contests by losing back-to-back meetings with the rival New York Rangers. A punchless power play continues to plague coach Jack Capuano’s club, which is 0-for-20 during the winless streak. Kyle Okposo scored his team-leading 24th goal in Friday’s 4-1 setback to the Rangers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (21-28-8): The Islanders are looking into trading impending unrestricted free agent Thomas Vanek after the veteran turned down a contract, Newsday reported on Monday. The newspaper disclosed that terms of the potential deal were believed to be similar to his current seven-year, $50 million deal, which expires at the conclusion of this season. The Austrian, who has 15 goals and 23 assists in 41 games with the Islanders, was acquired from Buffalo on Oct. 27 for forward Matt Moulson, a 2014 first-round pick and a 2015 second-round selection.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (25-22-9): Joel Ward collected two goals and an assist versus the Red Wings and has matched a career high with 17 tallies. One of Ward’s goals on Sunday came via the power play, which has converted four times in the last two games and is clicking at an impressive 23.2 percent this season. Washington also torched the Islanders with the man advantage in the first meeting, going 4-for-6 in the rout.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals C Brooks Laich (groin) told the Washington Post that he intends to play on Tuesday, depending on how he feels in the morning.

2. The cellar-dwelling Islanders are just 12-19-6 against the rest of the Metropolitan Division.

3. Washington D Mike Green (concussion) participated briefly in Monday’s practice before departing to the dressing room. He is expected to miss his third straight game.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Islanders 3