Preview: Islanders at Capitals

The New York Islanders are off to the best 22-game start in franchise history and showing no signs of slowing down. Winners of five in a row and 10 of their last 11, the Islanders vie for a home-and-home sweep of the Washington Capitals when the Metropolitan Division rivals clash in the nation’s capital on Friday. Captain John Tavares extended his franchise record by scoring the sixth overtime goal of his career to lift New York to a 3-2 triumph over Washington on Wednesday.

“I think the next game will be different for them, and for us as well,” said Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who tallied twice on the power play Wednesday while playing in his 700th career game. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has scored seven goals in his last five meetings with the Islanders - and has 24 tallies and 14 assists in 34 overall contests versus New York. Nicklas Backstrom set up a pair of goals on Wednesday and has a team-leading 16 assists for Washington, which fell for the fourth time in six contests (2-3-1).

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (16-6-0): Former Capital Jaroslav Halak turned aside 25 shots for his eighth consecutive victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career - set during the 2011-12 season while with St. Louis. Halak has recorded three shutouts, a 1.25 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage during the recent stretch. Johnny Boychuk collected his eighth power-play point on Wednesday - by comparison, the defenseman had only five in 317 games with Boston.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-8-4): Coach Barry Trotz was none-too-pleased with the officiating after Wednesday’s game and vented his frustration to the team’s website. ”I mean, all of the stuff that went on during that game and they call that, at that real important time,” Trotz said of Backstrom being whistled for holding the stick in overtime. Both teams were effective on the power play as New York went 2-for-3 while Washington was 2-for-2 and has converted on its last three man-advantage opportunities after going 0-for-8 in its previous four contests.

OVERTIME

1. New York is 3-1-3 in its last seven trips to Washington.

2. Despite Wednesday’s setback, Capitals G Braden Holtby is 5-1-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average in his career versus the Islanders.

3. Should New York emerge victorious on Friday and again Saturday against visiting New Jersey, it will match its most wins in November with 12 - set during the 1980-81 season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Islanders 2